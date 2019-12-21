Baby stolen from Chicago hospital more than 50 years ago has been found

The mystery of a long-lost child appears to have been solved, but the details will need to remain private for now.
In 1964 a woman posing as a nurse at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago stole the day-old son of Dora and Chester Fronczak. Paul Fronczak, the son of Dora and Chester, had been missing since April 26, 1964. He has been found living in Northwest Michigan, but the family is asking that no other details are being released at this time.
A spokesperson for the man identified as the baby that was taken in 1964 is asking for privacy. The spokesperson gave a statement on the condition of remaining anonymous and not revealing their location.
“We ask that the community and media please respect our privacy and give us time to process this,‘ the spokesperson said. “We really hope people understand our wishes and will respect them. No other information will be released at this time.‘
An FBI statement issued this week confirmed that the investigation remains open and agents continue to pursue leads.
The kidnapping made national headlines and the FBI led a massive search with local police.
What happened was a parent’s worst nightmare.
The kidnapper took the baby from his mother, telling her the newborn had to be returned to the nursery for an examination. That was the last time Dora Fronczak saw the child. The woman dressed in white never came back.
Fronczak, who was 28, had a stillborn son only the year before, her husband told reporters at the time.
The kidnapper fled the hospital with the baby in her arms and wrapped in a receiving blanket, police said, citing witnesses. She then got in a taxi bound for the southwest side of Chicago.
A week later, the FBI distributed an artist’s rendition of the suspect, who newspapers referred to as “the mystery woman.‘ Witnesses described her as around 40, standing 5-foot-4 with a ruddy complexion and black, graying hair.
At least one nurse who bore a resemblance was detained, then released after an hour of questioning.
More than 200 police officers, some with the drawing and a photo of the baby, went door to door in neighborhoods near where the taxi dropped the kidnapper off. The postmaster general even enlisted 175,000 mail carriers nationwide to help, asking them to report anything suspicious, including someone on their route suddenly having an unexplained baby.
The kidnapped boy’s father, who worked as a machinist, told reporters his wife was so distraught that she had been sedated.
Chester Fronczak also issued a plea to the kidnapper to return the baby and, if she didn’t do so immediately, to at least care for the child. At the father’s behest, newspapers even ran a recipe for a baby formula with instructions to feed it to the newborn in 3-ounce portions every four hours.
When the baby was abducted, police said blood type and ear shape were about the only leads they had because the boy had no blemishes or birthmarks. Some 10,000 babies were examined and tested by 1966 to see if they could be the boy.
In 1966, a boy was found abandoned in New Jersey, and law enforcement officials said at the time that he had ears shaped like those of the baby kidnapped in Chicago. The Fronczaks believed him to be their long-lost child.
“That’s my baby. It’s Paul,‘ the mother was quoted as saying at the time.
But in another cruel twist for the family, genetic tests that were not available in the 1960s revealed in 2013 that it was not him.
Paul J. Fronczak, who was raised by the Fronczaks as their son, issued a statement on his Facebook page asking the public to respect the family’s wishes for privacy.
“We found the real Paul Fronczak more than one year ago, in late 2018, but out of respect for his desire to remain anonymous, and respect for his family, we did not go public with the story. Nor will I go into detail about it now. I hope you understand,‘ he posted. “My main mission from the start has been to reunite my mother Dora with the child who was taken from her so many years ago. I have always kept you informed of all my progress, and I’ve relied greatly on your help and support, and I will continue to rely on you all. But I know what it’s like to have your life turned upside-down overnight, and I feel this man and his family deserve their privacy.‘
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
