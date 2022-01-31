CADILLAC — The old Wexford County Jail has been off the market for nearly a year, with the hope that it would sell.
Recently, the county found out those hopes would not come to fruition as the potential buyer decided to pass on the property located at 820 S. Carmel St. In June, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted to accept the contingency offer to purchase the more than 4-acre parcel of land the now vacant jail facility sits on from US Federal Properties Co., LLC.
The move meant the county entered into a contingent option to purchase with US Federal Properties Co., LLC. If things worked out, the site would become a new outpatient clinic to Veterans Affairs.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said with the Veterans Affairs not purchasing the property, there is no other party at this time interested in the site.
“The agreement is no longer in place and the property is back on the market,” she said.
A proposal packet was submitted by July 1 to the VA and if the site and plan was approved, US Federal Properties Co., LLC would purchase the old jail property from the county, develop it per the VA’s requirements and provide a long-term lease to the VA.
In March, the board voted to approve moving forward with the potential sale of the old Wexford County Jail to US Federal Properties Co., LLC. At that time, the county said it would take the old jail off the market for the next 10 months as US Federal Properties Co., LLC worked through the purchase and site development. The property was to have been sold for the asking price of $275,000.
With approval by the board in March, US Federal Properties Co., LLC, delivered an earnest money deposit for $10,000 to be held by First American Title. That money, however, was returned, according to Koch.
