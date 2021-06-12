CADILLAC — Judging from the turnout to the Back to the Bricks promotional tour that stopped in Cadillac on Monday, it’s clear that people are eager to get outside and enjoy the decent weather while it lasts.
Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau interim executive director Kathy Adair Morin made liberal use of the adjective “fantastic‘ to describe how things went on Monday.
“Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,‘ said Morin, who added that she was told by Back to the Bricks organizers that crowd turnout for the Cadillac event was better than any of the other locations where they’d stopped so far.
Morin said she also received a number of compliments from the Flint-based organizers regarding the level of volunteer involvement and speed at which their cars were able to be parked on Mitchell Street.
During and after the event, Morin said downtown businesses received a major bump in customer numbers, with some reporting sales well into the late-night hours, which for a Monday is unheard of.
Two food vendors — Chico’s Taco House and Primos BBQ — said that they either sold out or were close to selling out of items by the end of the event.
About 200 rooms were booked at area hotels on Monday by people who were traveling with the Back to the Bricks tour.
The tour stop was made possible through a collaborative effort of the visitors bureau, Downtown Cadillac Association, Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce and Cadillac Lakes Cruise and Car Show board of directors.
Morin said a lot of the credit for making the event happen goes to the numerous volunteers from Coldwell Banker, Wexford Genealogy Club, Cadillac Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, and Baker College for allowing the cars to stage in their parking lot. She said the city of Cadillac, department of public works, and police department also provided a huge help in closing down the streets for the duration of the event.
“It was definitely a group effort,‘ said Morin.
While it’s uncertain whether or not the Back to the Bricks tour will be brought back next year (their tour route through the state changes year to year), Morin said the success of the event bodes well for similar types of events this summer.
Morin has said one of the main things that made it feasible for them to host the Back to the Bricks tour was that local entities were relatively insulated from financial ramifications if the event had to be canceled due to COVID-19 complications: this consideration factored into the decision by the Cadillac Lakes Car Show and Cruise board to cancel this year, although event organizers have said they plan to bring that event back in 2022.
