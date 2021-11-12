CADILLAC — Cadillac High School has a storied history of honoring servicemen and women every Veterans Day, but last year things were different.
Although the students still honored veterans with a video, the annual Veterans Day assembly wasn’t held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the assembly was held and the senior class pulled out all the stops when it came to honoring the men and women who served or are serving their country.
The solemn Veterans Day tribute at Cadillac High School is conducted every year by the senior class. For most of the event, the Cadillac Performance Gym is shrouded in darkness and filled with a respectful silence before the start of the event. The only sound is that of a constant drum roll.
Students, such as the senior class and the Honors Choir, play a significant role in the ceremony, which also featured members of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Names of fallen veterans are read. The ceremony also traditionally includes a candle-lighting ceremony, flag folding and readings from senior class officers.
Senior class president Zoey Feister said the Class of 2022 was glad they got to do a live and in-person version of the ceremony after last year’s senior class had to do a virtual recording last year.
“This year, we got to have everyone back here, with the presence of the veterans and show them how grateful we are for their service,” she said.
Feister said the work associated with the assembly started a few weeks ago when speaker selection was done. It was at that time those who were speaking started working on their speeches. She said it also was when it was decided who would say the names of the veterans who paid the highest sacrifice during their service in each of the major conflicts the United States has been in, starting with World War I.
With the event not held last year, the freshman and sophomore classes had not seen experienced the assembly and Feister said she was excited to show them what it was all about.
“I think it is really good that we get to show them what it’s like so when they are seniors they’ll have a really good ceremony as well and keep the tradition going,” she said.
Although Feister doesn’t have any family members who are veterans, she said her classmate Ethan Hart will be joining the military after graduation and it is special that the Class of 2022 also gets to honor him.
Raymond Weeks of Birmingham, Alabama, organized a Veterans Day parade for that city on November 11, 1947, to honor all of America’s veterans for their loyal service, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans Day National Committee. U.S. Rep. Edward H. Rees of Kansas then proposed legislation changing the name of Armistice Day to Veterans Day to honor all who have served in America’s Armed Forces.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day and called upon Americans everywhere to rededicate themselves to the cause of peace.
