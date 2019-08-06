CADILLAC — School secretaries play a critical role in getting kids vaccinated.
This time of year, though hallways are still empty of children, school secretaries often begin working to ensure that students will be protected from preventable diseases once school starts, according Robin Walicki, District Health Department No. 10's immunization coordinator.
“We revisit it quite often throughout the year," said Dena Kinnie, an administrative assistant at Cadillac High School who previously worked at Forest View Elementary. While the state's deadlines for documenting school vaccination levels are November 1 and February 1, Kinnie said secretaries often send out letters at the end of the school year so parents can schedule appointments during the summer.
“A lot of times they can’t get into the doctor’s office when they need to," Kinnie explained.
The health department is reminding parents of the importance of immunization.
“It’s important to make this your top priority as children head back to school, their friends, and to the potentially dangerous infections waiting for them… take the initiative to protect yourself and those around you from the spread of serious diseases," she said, according to a news release.
By Nov. 1, schools are supposed to document that 90 percent of their students are either vaccinated or have waivers. On Feb. 1, that number goes up to 95 percent.
It's school secretaries that gather that information and remind parents what needs to happen.
Secretaries use the Michigan Care Improvement Registry to send letters to parents.
“I know they do an excellent job,‘ Walicki said, noting that many secretaries "try to hit 100 percent."
Waivers, where parents opt not to vaccinate their children, are relatively rare locally, Walicki indicated.
"Luckily, we don’t, for the most part, have too many waivers,‘ she said. “Across the board, most people are getting their vaccines.‘
Some families cite religious or personal reasons not to vaccinate their children, according to Kinnie, while others do vaccinate, but wait until kids are older.
Through August and September, there will be a "rush" of families getting their kids vaccinated, Walicki noted.
Kids entering kindergarten, seventh grade or transferring schools are supposed to update their records, she said.
Michigan requires students to be vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (also known as the DTAP, DTP or Tdap shot), polio; measles, mumps and rubella (the MMR shot), hepatitis B, meningitis (the meningococcal conjugate, or MenACWY shot, isn't required for kindergarteners but seventh graders do need it); and varicella (chickenpox; kids who already had chickenpox don't need the vaccine but do need to document their immunity). The number of doses depend on the child's age. Some immunizations can be combined so kids are getting fewer pokes
Kids in daycare need even more immunizations; in addition to DTAP, polio, MMR, hepatitis B and chickenpox, kids in daycare also need the pneumococcal conjugate, PCV13 vaccination (which can protect against pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis), and an H. influenzae type b (the Hib shot, which protects against similar illnesses). It's different from the annual flu shot—which is suggested but not required. When and how many doses depend on age.
TIPS FOR SHOT TIME
“I think it’s always good to be honest with them,‘ Walicki said.
That means don't deny that it might hurt, but do stay calm and comforting.
Some parents offer rewards, like toys or stickers.
And believe it or not, it's not the kindergartners that are the hardest group to immunize—it's teenagers!
Teens who've decided that they don't want their shots can be harder to restrain. But they are also old enough to understand what vaccines do.
As for managing the pain, Walicki says the best time to take a pain reliever like Tylenol is right after the shot. She also recommends moving the limb as much as possible after receiving the shot, telling kids to do their chores. Sometimes hot or cold treatments are helpful (for example, if a bump forms) but for the most part, "movement is the best medicine."
