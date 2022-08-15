CADILLAC — When the summer rolls around, many businesses look to hire high school and college students to fill open positions.
But what happens when those students go back to school?
With some businesses struggling to find workers, the back-to-school season is having a bigger impact this year compared to others.
“We’ve had to alter the way that we do business,” Pere Marquette Bistro and Catering Owner Deb Ahlich said. “Instead of providing full staffing for events, sometimes we have to provide partial staffing.”
Normally at this time of the year, Ahlich said her business has between 12 and 14, including a handful of students. Currently, she said that number has been cut in half.
As a result, Ahlich said they’ve had to turn some people down and aren’t able to help with as many events as usual. When they are able to take on an event, she said they sometimes have to send items to their clients for them to set up instead of her employees doing that work.
Despite having to limit their services, Ahlich said their goal is always to provide a memorable experience for their clients.
“Our goal is still to make the event easy on the people who are hiring us and to provide the same quality service,” she said.
With students preparing for classes, sports, and other activities, Ahlich said they do their best to work around everyone’s schedule. In some cases, she said they have to close the bistro and do take-out when they don’t have enough staff on hand.
While she is usually open Tuesday through Friday, Ahlich said they might have to change their operating hours.
“What we’re anticipating having to do is we’ll be able to open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday,” she said. “We’ll have to limit our hours again when college starts and then when everything else starts. On Tuesday, I’m not really quite sure what we’re going to do.”
At the Cadillac Country Club, Manager Phil Himes said they have around 15 students and 11 adult workers. While they are fully staffed, Himes said it has taken them longer to find people.
“Early in the season is where it’s really difficult,” he said. “We have to hire earlier now than usually do. That’s why I start in January and February with Facebook posts to try to get kids hired at spring break.”
Since they’ve been in-season, Himes said things have gone pretty well, except for some turnover. Sometimes, he said it can take a few tries to find the right person.
“Training takes a lot of time and money,” he said.
“You hopefully get it right the first time, but it doesn’t work that way.”
Once school starts, Himes said they have to ask some staff members to work longer hours. While the students do come to work later in the afternoon, he said it can be difficult during the day.
“We don’t have a lot of people working during the middle of the day,” Himes said. “That’s always tough because we have to do more of the work outside.”
Other business owners said they’re pretty well-adjusted to the back-to-school rush. However, that doesn’t mean they are without other issues.
At Tasty Treat in Lake City, shop owner Andy DeBoer said they’ve struggled to find cooks. Despite having 16 students on staff, he said they don’t allow them to cook for safety reasons.
In an ideal situation, DeBoer said he would like to have seven to eight cooks on deck. Since they only have four, DeBoer said they have had to take on more shifts, including himself.
“We haven’t had to shut down at all, but it puts a lot of burden on the few cooks that we do have,” DeBoer said.
As the school year approaches, DeBoer said they are able to have a few homeschooled students work in the morning, and their regular students come in later in the afternoon.
Like other business owners, DeBoer said he believes school should come first. Therefore, he said they close up the shop an hour earlier.
“We’re cutting an hour back at night because the kids have their academic priorities,” he said. “We don’t want them staying out later than they have to at night.”
For other seasonal business owners like Kimberly Stange, owner of Cone Lickers, the upcoming school year isn’t as big of a burden.
Since her shop closes a week after Labor Day, Stange said it isn’t too difficult for her business. Like the Tasty Treat, Stange said she’ll start reducing her hours.
While the beginning of the school year isn’t too bad, Stange said it’s the end that can be hard. With students attending graduations, she said sometimes her employees have to work more shifts.
“There might be a couple of weekends where we maybe don’t work at 100% full staff,” she said. “I would rather have us work a little short than not have them attend a sibling’s graduation.”
“So, we just work a little extra harder.”
For those businesses that do have to make more adjustments, they have turned to social media and other online methods for advertising.
“We actually went on Indeed for the first, which tends to tie in a lot of people who aren’t even in the food business to what you’re looking for,” Ahlich said.
While businesses prepare to make adjustments for the upcoming school year, many owners are hoping to find people to pick up those open spots.
“We survived COVID,” Ahlich said. “Now we’re trying to survive this.”
