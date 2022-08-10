This time of year, families are busy enjoying the final weeks of summer, but they also are starting to get supplies before the start of the new school year.
As rates of childhood immunizations continue to fall across the state, the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians also believes now is the time for families to catch up on routine childhood vaccinations before the school year begins.
Over the last two years, Michigan’s rate of childhood immunizations has continued to fall, with a 6% decrease in toddler immunizations, leaving 32% of Michigan toddlers at risk for a preventable disease that could result in serious illness, hospitalization, permanent disability or even death.
“The dropping rate of childhood immunizations is a growing concern that threatens the health of infants, children, teens, adults, families and our state as a whole,” MAFP President and family physician Glenn Dregansky said. “Without the protection of vaccines, illnesses such as measles, whooping cough, polio, COVID-19, and even the seasonal flu can easily spread and cause devastating consequences. Now is the time to get kids up to date on these critical vaccines before school begins.”
Locally, District Health Department No. 10 Immunization Coordinator Bethanie Dean said since 2020, immunization rates throughout the health department’s region and in Wexford and Missaukee counties have been decreasing.
In 2020, Dean said the overall immunization rate for children ages 13 to 17 was 80%, while Missaukee County was 82% and Wexford was 83%. In 2021, the overall DHD No. 10 immunization rate for 13 to 17-year-old children dropped to 79%, while Missaukee dropped to 82%. Wexford County, however, remained at 83%.
The overall DHD No. 10 immunization rate for July 2022 dropped to 77%, while Missaukee also was down to 78% and Wexford was down to 81%. Dean said while all the rates were down, compared to 2020, they are starting to rebound, albeit only by a few minute percentage points.
“They are going up. If you compare to the last couple of months in 2022, there is a slight increase,” she said.
The big picture is simple, when immunization rates go down the chance for outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, like measles and pertussis, goes up. She said there is always a concern when rates and this decrease is not just a DHD No. 10 issue but a statewide issue. She said there is a decrease, but it is too early to tell if it will have a lasting impact on overall public health.
The hope is that there won’t be a big impact from the decreased immunization rates and that families will get their children caught back up.
“I do think people started to broaden their horizons to do their own research when the COVID vaccine came out, but they also did that with all vaccines,” she said.
While there appears to be a loss of trust in healthcare and public health, Dean said DHD No. 10 wants to educate people on vaccine-preventable diseases and how vaccines help. That was done before, but Dean said it also was before people started to question the science like they are now.
Dr. James Whelan is the chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, and he said vaccine hesitancy started before the COVID-19 pandemic and over the last decade. It was gradual at first, but over time it has gained momentum.
It is his belief the pandemic has exacerbated that hesitancy for several reasons.
First, doctors’ offices changed how they operated during the pandemic. Nothing was in person. There were no well-child visits and families got behind. He said the gradual reopening should have allowed for them to catch up, but there was still hesitancy to go out and into an office setting by patients.
He also believes the hesitancy to get the COVID vaccine made it worse for some to get any vaccines. Whelan said he doesn’t believe that will change for some people.
“There has been a permanent change in the relationship between people and the healthcare system and that has carried over to vaccines that no one has questioned before,” he said. “It is a general distrust in healthcare.”
He also said the COVID vaccines that came out didn’t work like older vaccines in that they were not sustained or life-long protection. He also said side effects are a part of vaccines but the ones with the COVID vaccine were very public and put under a giant microscope. The result was the COVID vaccine was not as safe and maybe older vaccines aren’t to be trusted, according to Whelan.
He said the result of this hesitancy could be the reoccurrence of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles or, worse, polio. Whelan said polio cases are being reported in the United States, and while monkeypox is getting the headlines, those who didn’t get their children vaccinated against polio should be terrified that it is occurring.
“It is too late to fix everything. Some have convinced themselves and we (the healthcare system) will not rebuild that trust and relationship,” he said. “The important thing is to be here when they need us. They may not trust the traditional healthcare system, but when they need it, it will be there to take care of them or their families.”
As for local school districts, vaccinations are something talked about annually, according to Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Len Morrow.
He said every year, the district strives to meet the vaccination rate requirement because there is the issue of some families not being immunized. He said he doesn’t know if the last two pandemic years have been any harder because it is an annual issue.
Marion Public Schools Superintendent Danyel Prielipp said reminders typically have to be sent out to some district families about getting caught up with vaccinations but they always result in compliance. Prielipp said that is a direct result of keeping lines of communication open with district families.
She also said it is about learning what families’ personal choices are and finding out how the district can accommodate their children.
“We want them to feel comfortable and know we respect their personal choices, too,” she said. “But we are compliant and haven’t had to deal with that.”
August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and family physicians are reminding parents to make appointments with their family physician to catch up on routine vaccinations that are critical for keeping themselves, their loved ones, and others they come in contact with safe. Immunizations are also available at local health departments, health centers located within schools, and pharmacies, and some school districts are hosting immunization fairs.
