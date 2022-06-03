CADILLAC — Those looking forward to seeing a procession of classic cars rumble through downtown Cadillac this summer should brace themselves for a disappointment.
While the Back to the Bricks tour made a stop in Cadillac last June, it won’t be happening again this year.
Cities included in the upcoming 2022 Back to the Bricks Discovery Promo Tour are Alma, East Tawas, Petoskey and Sault Ste. Marie ... no Cadillac.
Cadillac used to host Back to the Bricks every year but a couple of years ago, the Downtown Cadillac Association ended its licensing agreement with the traveling event. After that, the Cadillac Lakes Cruise and Car Show was created to fill the void.
Back to the Bricks returned last year but it was only intended as a one-time event to make up for the cancellation of the Cadillac Lakes Cruise and Car Show due to uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As far as this year’s Cadillac Lakes Cruise and Car Show is concerned, organizer Scott Dunlop told the Cadillac News via email it’s “too late to get it on the books.” He added that they were hoping there would be enough interest to hold the event next year.
Dunlop, who is chairman of the Cadillac Lakes Cruise and Car Show board of directors, previously told the Cadillac News they have to start planning for the event in November of the year before.
The event also was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.