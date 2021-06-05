Back to the Bricks classic car tour stopping in Cadillac next Monday

CADILLAC — Downtown Cadillac will be classic car lover's paradise on Monday.
The Back to the Bricks "Visionary Promo Tour" through the state of Michigan will be stopping in Cadillac from 5 to 8 p.m.
Kathy Adair Morin, interim executive director of the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, said the tour stop has been organized through the collective efforts of the CAVB, Downtown Cadillac Association and Cadillac Lakes Car Show and Cruise board of directors.
For a number of years, Cadillac hosted Back to the Bricks in the downtown area; hundreds of people from around the area turned out to check out the collection of classic cars and other attractions.
A couple of years ago, the DCA ended their licensing agreement with Back to the Bricks and began hosting the Cadillac Lakes Car Show and Cruise instead.
Scott Dunlop, chairman of the Cadillac Lakes Cruise and Car Show board of directors, said they have to start planning for the event in November of the year before. Given that November 2020 was still in the thick of the pandemic, Dunlop said there was no way for them to know what things would look like in the summertime.
With this uncertainty in mind, Dunlop said it just didn't make sense to undertake all the work necessary to garner sponsors, line up vendors, solicit volunteers and do everything else they need to do to make the event happen.
With the Cadillac Lakes Car Show and Cruise canceled, organizers came up with the idea of hosting the Back to the Bricks tour as a one-time event.
Morin said one of the main things that made it feasible for them to host the Back to the Bricks tour in Cadillac is that local entities would be relatively insulated from financial ramifications if the event had to be canceled; those ramifications would fall primarily on the Flint-based Back to the Bricks group that organizes the statewide tour.
Additionally, Morin said asking businesses to sponsor a large local event like the Cadillac Lakes Cruise and Car Show this year would have been tough because many are still reeling from the disruptive effects of the coronavirus.
With temperatures expected to be in the upper 80s on Monday, Morin said it's shaping up to be an ideal day for the Back to the Bricks tour, so long as rain holds off.
Around 300 cars are expected to participate in the tour, which will be held on Mitchell Street. There also will be two local restaurants, Chico’s Taco House and Primo’s BBQ, selling food during the event.
Of course, attendees will be able to shop at local businesses and eat at downtown restaurants, as well.
Morin said the Back to the Bricks tour will bring along some lumberjack-themed games for attendees to play. There will also be an appearance from "Caddy The Bear" — the CAVB mascot.
Streets that will be closed during the event include the following: Mitchell from Cass to North; Harris from Mitchell to Lake; Beech from Mitchell to Shelby; Mason from Mitchell to Lake; Spruce from Mitchell to Shelby; Nelson from Alley to Mitchell; Pine from Mitchell to Shelby and Mitchell to Lake; and Bremer from Mitchell to Shelby.
The statewide Back to the Bricks tour begins in Flint on June 4 and will be making stops in Mount Pleasant, Muskegon, Cadillac, Boyne City and St. Johns.
According to the Back to the Bricks website, "The five-day tour has a dual purpose: (1) to promote Back to the Bricks, and generate excitement for the August “Main Event‘ in downtown Flint, and (2) to showcase the unique features and boost the economy of each of the host cities selected for the Tour."
The tour stop in Cadillac is completely free to attend.
