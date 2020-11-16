CADILLAC — Construction companies in Northern Michigan have been extremely busy this summer, working through a backlog of projects that had to be delayed in the spring due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
“We’ve been working nonstop,‘ said Matt Howe, owner of Matt the Builder construction company, based out of Cadillac. “And we’re still two months away from getting through the backlog.‘
Howe said they’ve been so busy this year that they’ve had to turn down around 30% of the jobs they’ve been offered, which is significantly more than a typical year.
He said the pandemic doesn’t seem to have affected people’s willingness to invest in construction and for some people who have been spending more time at home, it has inspired it.
“It seems like every homeowner wanted to build a new deck this year,‘ Howe laughed.
In addition to having to deal with a backlog of projects, contractors also report that the COVID-19 pandemic and spring lockdown caused delays in obtaining certain materials, difficulties keeping workers on the job site and other complications that turned a potentially very profitable summer into one in which many companies will be lucky to just break even.
“It’s been extremely hard keeping a crew,‘ Howe said. “And certain materials have been virtually impossible to get. We had decking materials on hold for two months.‘
Howe started Matt the Builder around five years ago after nearly a decade of driving truck. Before driving truck, Howe worked in construction but left the industry in 2007, right before the Great Recession.
Howe re-entered the construction business at a time when it was rebounding from the depths it fell immediately following the recession.
According to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget, average employment in the construction industry dropped precipitously over the last two decades in Wexford County but has been coming back gradually over the last seven years.
In 2000, there were 102 construction-related establishments employing a total of 442 people; the data indicates a steady downward trend in the number of construction workers starting in 2002, and bottoming out in 2012, at 188 people.
From that point, the number of construction workers has slowly been inching up and by 2019, it had risen to 291 employees.
Ken Orshal, owner of Orshal Construction, told the Cadillac News last year that he couldn’t remember a year as busy as 2019, and he’s been in business since the 1970s.
“People are just more comfortable right now (investing in construction projects),‘ Orshal said at the time. “I think it’s economy-based.‘
This year, it’s been even busier as a result of the backlog created by the lockdown.
Projects scheduled in the spring had to be delayed until the ban on construction-related activities was lifted. At the same time, Orshal said clients who had projects scheduled in the summer expected them to be done. To complete both the backlog of projects and summer projects within a reasonable timeframe, Orshal said he had to increase his workforce by around 25%.
Like Howe, however, Orshal said he also ran into difficulties finding workers, especially during the time when there was a $600 bonus every week for those collecting unemployment benefits.
“People were able to make fairly close (to what they would be making if they were working) doing nothing,‘ Orshal said. “I wasn’t able to hire anyone until the bonus expired.‘
Another challenge has been obtaining materials, specifically treated materials, interior doors and most recently, roof shingles.
Orshal said waiting for weeks and months at a time for doors delayed the completion of some projects and was a “major hardship for our customers.‘ While doors might seem like a relatively minor part of a building, Orshal said they can’t complete many other aspects of the structure, including trim work and painting, if they aren’t yet installed.
For some of the delayed projects, Orshal said they were able to obtain temporary occupancy permits to allow homeowners to begin moving in.
“The building department has been a little more understanding of people’s situations this year,‘ Orshal said.
Some supply issues have been worked out, although Orshal said they were told recently by a manufacturer that they wouldn’t have a particular color of shingle until next April, at the earliest.
To work around potential holdups, Orshal said they’ve been preordering and stockpiling materials until they’re ready to use them rather than relying on the market to deliver in a timely fashion.
Despite working non-stop this summer, Orshal said they had to turn down a number of projects they likely would have taken any other year.
Budgetwise, Orshal estimated they will be about break-even or slightly below break-even for the year, overall.
“We would be ahead if the lockdown had not occurred,‘ Orshal said. “But I have not seen any indications of things slowing down anytime soon.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.