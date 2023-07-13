MESICK — More than a dozen Lake City students got to know each other better by pushing themselves during a three-day hike on the Manistee River Trail.
The trip is one of many the district has put on over the years. Trip facilitator Nicholas Johnston said the purpose of these trips is to build relationships among the 14 students and five staff members, while also pushing them physically and mentally.
“It shows themselves that they’re stronger physically and emotionally than they think they are and this creates a space where they learn that,” he said.
“Then when they go through a hard thing at school or at home, they can think back to this sense of accomplishment and say I did that. I pushed hard. I tried hard.”
One of the goals behind the trip is to develop connections between students and staff. To help accomplish this, students weren’t allowed to bring any electronic devices with them on the trip.
“It’s something that they’re so connected to and a lot of kids are really dependent on,” Johnston. “And so to be without it, it allows you to really encounter nature and encounter each other in a face-to-face way.”
Developing new connections is one of the reasons Lake City senior Makaenzyee Sommer and graduate Kristina Stott went on the trip.
The pair said the trip allowed them to disconnect from their phones and interact with students they hadn’t met before.
“I’m just excited to connect with all the kids that are here and meet people that I don’t know,” Sommer said.
Lake City Area Schools counselor James Snyder said the trip also gives students a leadership and mentorship opportunity. Since there was a mixture of middle and high school students, he said they hoped the students would learn from each other while hiking on the trail.
“The younger kids get to see these older kids and the older students can mentor and help and share experiences,” he said. “Then the older ones are learning how to pay attention and help some of the younger ones.”
Snyder also said the trip was an opportunity to interact with staff members in a setting outside of the classroom. By being outdoors, he said students got to see the adults in a different light while in a more open setting.
“In school, we’re teachers or authority figures, but here, we’re just one of the gang,” he said. “We’re all human. Nobody is better than others and that’s a big deal for kids to realize they’re just as important as we are.”
The students also used the trip to share their dreams and plans beyond high school. Johnston said being out in nature gave them a place to get away from distractions and think about what’s next in their lives.
“That can be a really important break for them to be able to put those things aside and think about what type of person they want to become,” he said.
Another appealing aspect of the trip for students was learning about different outdoor skills. Lake City seventh graders Scarlett Park and Landon Stoat said they enjoyed the different activities such as hiking and swimming.
The trip also provided a new experience for students. Park said she had never gone on a backpacking and the trip helped her learn new skills and techniques she could carry with her later in life.
Along with learning outdoor skills like making a fire, setting up a shelter and cooking meals, students also learned about the wilderness around them. Johnston said they talked about different types of plants, which plants to avoid and some river safety.
The trip along the Manistee River Trail is the third one conducted by the district this summer. As a high school teacher, Johnston said he’s noticed a growth in students who are interested in going on the trips during the summer.
Having gone on a few himself, he said the trips have helped him build a connection with his students that has translated to the classroom.
“There’s a connection and a realness that I get to have with them in the classroom that I feel is deeply meaningful,” Johnston said. “I feel like I can do better instruction when they know that I can and that’s a pretty powerful component.”
More students could be going on trips like these in the future. Johnston said he’d like to bring students in who’ve gone on previous trips as counselors to assist the program. He said this would provide them with another leadership opportunity and allow them to take ownership of the trips by providing suggestions.
As the students completed their journey, Johnston said he hopes they develop a sense of resilience and see they are capable of more than they realize. When the next challenge arises, he said the hope is the students will look back on the trip and know they can endure any hardship that comes their way.
“If they have a hard exam they’re worried about or maybe they have a situation in their life that’s pressing or stresses them, they know that because they’ve done hard things in the past they can do them again,” he said.
