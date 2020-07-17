LAKE CITY – The Missaukee Conservation District on Sanborn Road is hosting a “Read Aloud‘ story time event under the direction of Education Coordinator Andrea Mayer that includes take home activities for the kids on Tuesday, July 21, from 10 to 11 a.m.
The theme is “Backyard Bugs‘ and it will be held at the outdoor classroom just outside the county building. Come and join the fun! For more details, please contact Andrea at (231) 839-7193.
