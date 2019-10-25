REED CITY — Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said he forwarded the file to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office regarding a 29-year-old Marion man who was tased by police and died after he fell on a knife he was holding.
Badovinac said he wants the attorney general’s office to take the case and review it to see if the officers involved in the incident did anything wrong criminally. He said he could make the decision but wants to ensure that no “appearance of impropriety‘ can be argued by those who want to argue it. For that same reason, he said he doesn’t want the case to be “farmed‘ out to another local prosecutor.
“I want an independent third party looking to see if the police did anything wrong criminally,‘ he said. “I would be happy to make the call, but it’s probably not fair to anyone involved.‘
With the two officers who were involved in the incident on administrative leave since the Oct. 11 incident, Badovinac said he will ask the attorney general’s office to expedite the process if possible. He also said the request is with the attorney general’s office but they have not requested the police report into the incident. That means as of Wednesday afternoon, the attorney general’s office had not decided to take the case to review.
Ultimately, Badovinac said if the attorney general’s office decides to not review the file he will make the call.
In an earlier press release from Michigan State Police, it stated two officers from the Evart Police Department responded to the village of Marion on Oct. 11 to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. The officers were responding to a report by a female of a domestic incident between her son, Calvin James Schwab, and her husband. The female caller said Schwab came to their home brandishing two large knives, according to the press release.
The Evart officers arrived on scene and made contact with Schwab who was on foot near the female caller’s home at the intersection of Broadway and 3rd streets in Marion, police said. The officers issued verbal commands and ordered Schwab to go to his knees, which he complied with, according to police.
When additional orders by officers to have the man place his hands on his head were not followed, police said the officers observed the man reach into his waistband to produce a large bladed weapon, which appeared to be either a large knife or small sword.
Police said one of the officers was positioned in front of Schwab while the second was positioned behind him. The officer in front of Schwab had a Taser drawn while the officer behind him had his firearm drawn. The officer behind Schwab transitioned to his Taser and deployed it into the 29-year-old’s back, police said.
This resulted in Schwab falling forward and onto the knife he had in his hand, according to police. The knife punctured his chest cavity and the Evart officers immediately called for an ambulance, police said. The officers also rendered first aid to Schwab, but he died on the scene as a result of the stab wound.
On Oct. 15, Sixth District Public Information Officer Spl/Lt. David Cope released information stating Evart Police Department responded to the incident because they were closer to the location than deputies from Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials from the city of Evart advised that per policy, the officers involved in this incident were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and review by the Osceola County Prosecutor’s Office.
