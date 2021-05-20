CADILLAC — A car crash in November has put a Lake City family in a tough position.
Ricky Athrton-Dudek, 15, suffered a traumatic brain injury and other injuries when he was ejected from a vehicle on Nov. 5 near his family’s Lake City home.
His recovery has hit some snags over the past several months, but doctors are hopeful that he’ll be able to come home in June to continue healing.
Sherry and Mike Dudek, who run D’s Shorelines Services in Lake City, are parents to 15-year-old Ricky. Their son needs a wheelchair ramp and the family will need a new vehicle capable of transporting the teenager and his wheelchair.
Those are expensive upgrades, and the family already used GoFundMe to pay for travel, housing and handicap upgrades within their home.
Now, with Ricky expected to come home in June, the family and their supporters are making the final push to raise the money needed to get the accessible vehicle and ramp.
Supporters are hosting a fundraiser this week.
The fundraiser, a bake sale, will be held Friday, May 21 at Something Personal, located at 8998 East 34 Road, the corner of Plett and Boon Road. The bake sale starts at 10 a.m.
