CADILLAC — An article that ran in Thursday's paper about a state aid program for attending Michigan community colleges incorrectly stated that Baker College was a for-profit institution, which is a misconception that Baker officials have been battling for a number of years.
The following is a statement from Baker College President Kelly Smith clarifying their business model.
"Baker College is one of Michigan’s largest independent colleges and also holds a distinction not held by many for-profit higher education institutions around the nation: We are a not-for-profit institution with tuition as our sole source of income. We do not receive federal or state funds or alumni donations, and our goal is not to make money for investors. Our solitary mission is 'providing quality higher education that enables graduates to be successful throughout challenging and rewarding careers.'
Baker College of Cadillac has been a proud member of the greater Cadillac region since opening in 1985. Today we continue to provide affordable tuition and top-value higher education programs in a region that is not directly served by any other college. Our Running Start Early Middle College Program, in fact, provides an opportunity for high school students to earn a college degree at no cost.
Although our institution does not qualify for the Michigan Reconnect program, we deliver something of great value to our community: a pathway to an advanced degree at any level — bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral — and for some, a free college associate’s degree earned while still in high school."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.