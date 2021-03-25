CADILLAC — Baker College of Cadillac and Munson Healthcare are partnering to bring attention to a need throughout Northern Michigan.
The struggles of local health care organizations and offices have to attract and keep nurses and doctors in Northern Michigan are well-documented. So it should come as no surprise there are similar struggles for attracting and keeping surgical technologists. What makes it even harder is most people don’t even know what they do.
Cristen Brandsma is the Munson Healthcare South Region Surgical Services director, which includes the Munson network hospitals in Cadillac, Frankfort and Manistee. She said when it comes to the surgical technologist position, most people have never heard of it.
“If you watch TV, you will see a surgeon, but you don’t know who else is at the table in the blue masks,‘ she said.
Some of those wearing blue masks are surgical technologists.
Surgical technologists are allied health professionals, who are part of the team of medical practitioners providing surgical care to patients, according to the Association of Surgical Technologists. They also work under the supervision and authority of a surgeon to facilitate the safe and effective conduct of invasive and non-invasive surgical procedures, ensuring that the operating room environment is safe, that equipment functions properly, and that the operative procedure is conducted under conditions that maximize patient safety, according to the AST.
Once people learn about the job, Brandsma said they realize the important role surgical technologists play.
“They are an unsung hero. The more we can promote the program at Baker and have people understand what they do, it will help us all the way around,‘ Brandsma said.
Cyndy Shupe said surgical technologists are very hands-on. As the Baker College of Cadillac Surgery Technology Program director, it is her job to make sure the next generation of surge techs, as they are often referred to, is ready for the job. They are responsible for handing a surgeon the instruments they are using during an operation. They also serve as a second set of eyes, ears and hands during surgery.
Shupe said this can include holding back body parts to help the surgeon see something better or allow for part of the procedure to get done. So when Shupe said surgical technologists are hands-on, she wasn’t joking.
Like many professions within health care, Shupe said there has been a shortage of surgical technologists for years. With brief research using one of several search engines, Shupe said there are 180 openings for surgical technologists in Michigan alone.
“There is a definite need now more than ever. Some people, due to the pandemic, some have chosen to not stay in health care,‘ Shupe said. “That list is getting longer and not shorter.‘
Like Brandsma, Shupe said the profession of the surgical technologist is not well-known. When most people think of health care workers, they typically think of a nurse.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital just filled one surgical technologist position and Brandsma said at least one more if not two will be posted soon. In both the Manistee and Frankfort locations, Brandsma said one position is open. The partnership Munson has developed with Baker College’s program is vitally important for both organizations. Brandsma said you only have to look at the percentage of surgical technologists who received their two-year degree from the learning institution to understand that.
Brandsma said 100% of the surgical technologists in Manistee are Baker College graduates while 75% in Cadillac are.
“It is a recruitment stream for us and I’m thankful for it. I would not want to see the program not have a strong presence in Cadillac,‘ Brandsma said. “It is pretty awesome when you hire someone and they have been working with the team for 16 weeks in a clinical rotation.‘
Shupe said from start to finish, the program takes two years to complete. This includes classroom work, a 16-week clinical rotation and a certification exam. Students also utilize a simulator, which Shupe said Baker College was the first in the state to use. In addition to the virtual simulator, Shupe said students also utilize mock surgeries using mannequins with fake organs.
Between classroom work, labs, simulations and the clinical rotation, Shupe said students are equipped to assist in all surgeries. This includes the removal of the simplest lump to brain surgery.
She also said it is a unique situation where after two years of education, a new graduate can make nearly $50,000 a year and upwards of nearly $100,000. Shupe said it is good money and a great work environment where they get to help people every day.
“The people who find this interesting are the people who are hands-on and who like to be in the thick of things,‘ she said. “They also have to like anatomy and physiology. It doesn’t take too much to get used to it, but if you get faint at the sign of blood, this isn’t the job for you.‘
She also said surgical technologists have to be detail-oriented because they always have to be two steps ahead of the surgeon. They have to know what the surgeon needs next and what they should have ready. While they won’t ever perform a surgery, surgical technologists know every step of the procedure like the surgeon does.
Brandsma said the potential for job growth is there in the surgical technologist profession and it is something that needs to be promoted. People, in particular younger students, need to know there are jobs out there and good-paying ones at that.
“We need to educate future generations. They need to explore (surgical technologist) as a profession,‘ Brandsma said. “There is good growth potential, the wages are good and it is meaningful work.‘
