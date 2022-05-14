CADILLAC — Baker College recently announced the appointment of Randy Hill, Ed.D as campus director of Baker College of Cadillac, effective June 1.
Hill, who has served in several leadership roles with Baker College since 2008, is replacing outgoing Cadillac Campus President, Kelly Smith. Smith, a more than 30-year education industry veteran, is retiring following 12 years of service to Baker College of Cadillac.
“It has been a great educational career,” said Smith. “I am proud of the work the team at the Cadillac campus has accomplished in the last 12 years, and I wish them and the system leadership the very best in the future.”
In his tenure with Baker College of Cadillac, which began 14 years ago, Hill has served as a professor and faculty member, dean of Education and Human Services, dean of Health Sciences, Chief Academic Officer and Vice President of Academic Affairs, the role from which he is now being promoted to campus director. Additionally, in his new capacity, Hill also will continue to serve as Baker College’s Higher Learning Commission Accreditation Liaison Officer, a role he has held since 2021.
In addition to campus operations responsibilities, in his new role, Hill also will provide strategic leadership for Baker College’s RunningStart program. RunningStart allows high school students to accelerate their academic and career ambitions, offering opportunities to earn college credits, while still in high school, for free or at low-cost.
“I am honored and excited to be named campus director for Baker College of Cadillac,” said Hill. “In my previous roles with the College, I have developed a deep appreciation for the impact Baker has on the communities and students we serve. Kelly has been a great mentor, and I look forward to continuing to foster and strengthen our partnerships in the community, while providing a high-quality education to our students.”
Hill holds multiple higher education degrees, including a bachelor of science in Natural Resources and a master of arts in Teaching from University of Maine, a master of science in Marine Science from University of South Florida and a doctorate of education in Educational Leadership from Liberty University.
A resident of the Cadillac-area, Hill has a long list of local community groups that he’s served in leadership roles for, including: Cadillac Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club of Cadillac, Cadillac Area YMCA, United Way of Wexford and Missaukee counties and the Cadillac Little League, as well as national roles with the board of directors for the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships and as a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission.
