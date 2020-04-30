BUCKLEY — In an effort to ease the transportation burden of high school students looking to get a head start on their higher education, Buckley schools will now offer English classes taught by professors of a local college.
According to a press release issued by Buckley Community Schools, high school students now have the opportunity to take college courses at the Buckley High School location because of a new partnership with Baker College.
Beginning fall 2020, the first two offerings will be English classes taught by a college professor.
While Buckley students have been able to take college-level classes in the past, travel from the high school to the college classroom locations has been a barrier to many students because of transportation factors, according to the press release. Now with Baker College offering classes on-site at Buckley High School, the convenience is improved.
Buckley Community Schools Principal Todd Kulawiak is optimistic this new option will be a significant benefit.
“Our students have sought college courses over the years, but the Baker College arrangement increases the opportunity for our kids to access higher level education while eliminating the travel barrier and overall cost to students and families,‘ Kulawiak said.
Baker College calls this program Running Start, an initiative to give Michigan high school students a running start on their college educations. The students earn college credit, at no cost to them, and graduate high school ready for college, careers and community.
