CADILLAC — All in-person classes and lab courses will resume in full, and on-campus housing will be open to student residents, at all Baker College campuses across Michigan for the new academic year, which begins Aug. 23, 2021.
According to a Baker press release, the decision for a full return-to-campus at Baker College was recently announced by Jacqui Spicer, Baker College chief operating officer and head of the College’s Pandemic Response Team.
The Baker College return-to-campus plan incorporates its Michigan campus locations in: Auburn Hills, Cadillac, Jackson, Muskegon and Owosso, as well as Baker’s extension site programs at the Culinary Institute of Michigan in Port Huron and Muskegon and the Auto Diesel Institute in Owosso. The plan will continue to follow the most up-to-date guidance from the CDC on preventive health measures, including face coverings, social distancing and hand hygiene, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Baker College will not require anyone to receive a vaccine. However, leadership is strongly encouraging all faculty, staff and students to get vaccinated when eligible. Additionally, in partnership with Rite Aid, Baker College is currently offering on-campus vaccination clinic sites exclusively for Baker students and staff.
“We look forward to welcoming our faculty, staff and students back to campus for the start of the fall semester,‘ said Baker College President, Dr. Bart Daig. “As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to progress in our state and throughout local communities, we are cautiously optimistic about returning to relative normalcy this fall. That said, we will remain vigilant and flexible in our planning, with the health and safety of our students and staff as priority one.‘
In addition to in-person learning, on-campus housing will continue to be available to students this fall.
“We eagerly await the opportunity to come together again in person. Until then, let us all remain steadfast in doing our part to keep ourselves and others safe as this pandemic hopefully nears its end,‘ said Daig.
