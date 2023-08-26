CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Baldwin man faced multiple felony and one misdemeanor offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Nathanial Carl Tjapkes was charged with three felony counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one misdemeanor count of trespass for his alleged connection with incidents on Aug. 19 in Haring Township.
A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the offense, which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted on any charge, Tjapkes faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Tjapkes is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Aug. 29.
