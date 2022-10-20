Baldwin man charged with open murder in connection with shooting death of 21-year-old

BALDWIN — A 62-year-old Baldwin man is facing criminal charges in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man earlier this week.
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper on Thursday charged 62-year-old Danny Kehm McCarty with open murder, felony firearm and two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct. Cooper said he couldn’t reveal any additional details of the incident, other than to say there is enough probable cause to charge McCarthy.
According to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office press release, at approximately 10:05 p.m. on Monday, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Harvard Street in Webber Township for a report of shots fired. Deputies were advised that a male subject was injured.
Upon arrival, deputies located a 21-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The male subject was pronounced deceased on scene. The victim was later identified as Dylan Daniel, 21, of Baldwin.
McCarthy at the time was arrested on unrelated charges and lodged in the Lake County Jail.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact Detective Hedlund or Det./Lt. Nixon at (231) 745-2712.
