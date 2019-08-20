Baldwin man charged with police ARO, indecent exposure

CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Baldwin man was charged with multiple offenses including police officer assault, resist or obstruct after he was arraigned in 84th District Court.
Anthony Darnell Rollins was charged with one count of police officer ARO, indecent exposure and disorderly person — drunk for his connection with an incident on Aug. 14 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges which carry a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum on the primary offense.
If convicted, Rollins faces up to three years in prison and/or $3,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Rollins is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m on Aug. 27.
