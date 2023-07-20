BALDWIN — A man who police arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old last year in Lake County has pleaded no contest to charges related to the incident.
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper on Wednesday said that Danny Kehm McCarty pleaded no contest to homicide — second degree murder.
McCarty originally was charged with open murder, felony firearm and two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct in connection with an incident that occurred in October 2022.
According to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office press release, at approximately 10:05 p.m. on Oct. 17, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Harvard Street in Webber Township for a report of shots fired. Deputies were advised that a male subject was injured.
Upon arrival, deputies located a 21-year-old male suffering from a 9mm gunshot wound to the head. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was later identified as Dylan Daniel, 21, of Baldwin.
Cooper said while details of the incident remain unclear, what they know is that Daniel was a family friend of McCarty and would occasionally visit him at his home.
While they were known to argue often, Cooper said Daniel continued to visit with McCarty in an effort to help him. McCarty struggled with anger issues and a drinking problem.
On the night of the incident, Cooper said investigators believe the two were arguing. They also believe McCarty was under the influence of alcohol but exactly how or why the shooting occurred remains unclear.
At sentencing, Cooper said McCarty faces a minimum of 13 years in prison and a maximum of 30.
