This story corrects inaccurate dates in a previous story.
CADILLAC — Election experts have repeatedly warned that it’s too late to mail in your ballot.
If you received an absentee ballot but have not yet mailed it, you’re going to need to make alternative plans to cast your ballot. There simply isn’t enough time for your ballot to reach your clerk’s office before Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to a warning from Michigan’s Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson; local clerks said it’s probably too late but it’s ultimately your choice. If it gets there by Election Day, they’ll count it.
If you have an absentee ballot that you haven’t submitted yet and you don’t intend to take your chances with the postal system, you have two options: you can drop off your ballot in person or you can simply go vote in person.
Absentee ballots can be dropped off at your clerk’s office through 8 p.m. on Election Day, according to the Secretary of State’s FAQ on absentee voting.
If you decide to vote in person, you’ll want to bring your absentee ballot with you on Election Day to surrender it (if you can’t do that because you lost it or destroyed it, you’ll need to sign a statement saying so).
If you have already sent in your ballot but want to change your vote, you can spoil your ballot.
As of Wednesday in Wexford County, 43 voters have done just that, according to Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman.
To spoil a ballot that’s already been received by your clerk, you’ll need to show up at the clerk’s office in person no later than 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2 (the day before the election).
If you’ve filled out the ballot but haven’t submitted it yet and have decided you want to change your vote, you have slightly more time to spoil your ballot and get a new one; the deadline for that is 4 p.m. on Monday. You’ll need to surrender the ballot to the clerk. If you’ve lost or destroyed your ballot and can’t surrender it, you’ll need to sign a statement to that effect.
“Township and City Clerks will also be holding office hours this coming weekend, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. They will be available then for voters to drop off ballots as well,‘ Nyman said.
Most of the absentee ballots that were sent out have been returned already, according to two local county clerks.
In Wexford County, 7,216 absentee ballots were mailed and 5,704 have been returned thus far.
In Osceola County, 4,404 were mailed and 3,542 were returned.
