BALDWIN — Two suspects have been arraigned for their alleged connection with the robbery of the Lake-Osceola State Bank on Sept. 22.
Two suspects were formally charged and arraigned Tuesday. Timothy Shane Fullerton, 34, of Luther and James Paul Phipps, 54, of Frasier, were both charged with bank robbery and false threat of bomb or terrorism.
Their bond amount has been currently set at $75,000.
“Sincere appreciation goes out to our detective team and deputies who have been involved in this investigation,” reads a statement issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office following the arraignments.
The robbery took place around 10:25 a.m., when two men entered the bank at 203 State St. and handed the teller a note with orders to give them money. The note also indicated that a bomb had been placed at a school but it did not specify which school.
Area school districts were contacted to inform them of the potential threat. Baldwin Public Schools was evacuated and the children were bused to the Yates Township Hall on Nelson Road in Idlewild to be picked up by their parents.
Before reopening, Martin said a Michigan State Police bomb-sniffing K-9 searched Baldwin schools, in addition to the Newaygo Emergency Response Team.
Law enforcement personnel responded to other area schools after learning of the bomb threat but it was only a precautionary measure. Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said they believe the bomb threat was likely a “diversionary tactic” of some sort and that no bomb actually was placed.
If you have any information relating to this case, please contact Det/Lt Nixon at 231-745-2712.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.