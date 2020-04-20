CADILLAC — Things could get a little dicey for financial institutions in the coming months, as millions of out-of-work Americans struggle to make their loan payments on time.
Julie Rushing, chief executive officer at the Wexford Community Credit Union, said they’re starting to see signs that a noticeable percentage of their members won’t be able to make all their loan payments, particularly for smaller items such as vehicles. Rushing said she thinks people will tend to place the highest priority on paying their mortgages and other essential bills, while nonessential items may fall by the wayside.
Although Rushing said they’ve noticed initial trouble spots in their delinquency reports, they won’t know the exact toll on their collections until the end of the second quarter, in June.
Rushing said financial institutions all are highly regulated, which means they have to meet certain performance thresholds or face federal government intervention. Government intervention can take many forms: some actions are subtle, such as verbal warnings; and others more forceful, such as directives to take concrete steps to correct a problem.
Jon Catlin, community president and commercial lender at Chemical Bank in Cadillac, said given the situation, he’d be surprised if the government were to intervene on bank activities in the next six months, but if things continue as they are into the summer, the situation may change.
“We’re probably going to be OK if things go back to normal by June,‘ Catlin said. “This will just be a blip on the radar.‘
Catlin said there are more protective measures in place today than in the past, providing banks and consumers some cushion in the event of a sudden market crash such as what occurred in 2008, when the housing bubble collapsed.
“It’s a different era today,‘ Catlin said. “But nobody knows how long this will last. If this goes into October, we might end up in a recession or depression.‘
This prediction may be especially prescient in this part of Northern Michigan, where summer tourism makes up a huge part of the local economy.
Analogous to a household, which typically has some savings in the event of an emergency, Rushing said financial institutions have some money set aside to cover missed loan payments and income from interest. Just like any household, however, this money will only last them so long.
While every bank is different in the amount of funds they have reserved for emergencies, Rushing said they’re all working to do everything they can to help their members make it through this period. After all, Rushing said banks would stand to lose even more if their members go bankrupt as a result of not being able to pay their bills.
“The last thing we want is for credit scores to tank,‘ Rushing said. “Everybody’s on the same page of keeping people afloat. This is an impact we’re all subject to and everyone is looking at this in a similar way.‘
Rushing said consumers may be able to loosen up their budgets by taking advantage of support programs enacted in response to the disruption caused by COVID-19, including mortgage deferments, unemployment expansion, and other provisions included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
She said they’ve already received about a dozen or so requests from businesses for payroll loans to support their employees while the stay-at-home order is in effect.
“This should have a trickle-down effect,‘ Rushing said. “Just call your creditor. Most have ways to help people through this period.‘
