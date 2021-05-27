CADILLAC — TCF bank branches in Cadillac and McBain will be sold to Horizon Bank.
The sale, according to two news releases from the U.S. Department of Justice and from Huntington and TCF banks, is due to the merger of Huntington and TCF.
The Justice Department and the banks say they've agreed that the banks should divest of more than a dozen branches within Michigan to alleviate antitrust concerns; three of the branches are in the Cadillac News coverage area while some others are nearby.
“Banks are a critical part of the American economy,‘ said Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers for the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “Families and small businesses rely on them to keep their money safe and obtain credit for important life purchases and investments. This settlement protects banking customers by ensuring that they continue to have access to competitively priced banking products and services.‘
In a subsequent news release, TCF and Huntington announced that Horizon Bank would be purchasing all 13 branches.
Though Huntington Bank has several branches in the area, the bank branches being sold are TCF banks (formerly known as Chemical Bank).
The local banks on the sale list are:
• Cadillac North End, 1408 N. Mitchell St.
• Cadillac Downtown, 302 S. Mitchell St.
• McBain Branch, 101 N. Roland St.
TCF and Horizon Bank will be providing additional information to customers of the branches slated for divestiture, according to the Huntington / TCF news release. The sale of the TCF branches to Horizon Bank of Michigan City, Ind., is expected to be completed by the end of the 2021 third quarter.
The Huntington/TCF merger is expected to be completed on or around June 9.
The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, with input from the United States Department of Justice's Antitrust Division, approved the proposed merger of The Huntington National Bank and TCF National Bank.
