CADILLAC — It has been four years since the last time Hospice of Michigan was able to hold its signature fundraising event, but the wait is over.
In 2019, the Barley, BBQ and Beats event was held at the Wex and seemed to be an overwhelming success. Things were in motion for the event to be held again in 2020, but like many things that year it was canceled due to COVID-19.
With things returning to normal, the event is back on and was announced recently.
The event, which features some of Michigan’s most well-known whiskies, barbecue food and music, will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at The Wex. The fundraiser has grown every year since its inaugural event in Grand Rapids in 2016. Expanding to Detroit in 2018, this event debuted in Cadillac in 2019 welcoming more than 600 community members. Because of its popularity, Barley, BBQ and Beats has spread statewide and includes events in the three aforementioned cities, but it also will be held in Ann Arbor, Traverse City and Alpena.
The Cadillac event will be the last one occurring in the spring and follows an April event in Detroit and one in Grand Rapids earlier in May. The three remaining Barley, BBQ and Beats events will be held later this year in the fall.
Tickets for all Barley, BBQ and Beats events will be on sale for the Cadillac event beginning March 15 and can be purchased for $50 in advance at hom.org/bbb or www.hom.org/bbb-cad. Tickets also will be available at the door for $75. Ticket holders will be provided tokens at check-in valid for three servings of barbecue and three hand-crafted cocktails. Extra tokens will be available for purchase. Alternative samplings will be available if guests have sensitivities to barbecue foods.
All those who donate during the events will have the opportunity to double their generosity thanks to the Steve and Amy Van Andel Foundation. The “Make it a Double” Matching Gift will match all donations up to $250,000. Proceeds from Barley, BBQ and Beats support Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program, which helps ensure end-of-life care to all, regardless of age, diagnosis or financial circumstances.
“The wait is finally over — Hospice of Michigan is bringing back our signature Barley, BBQ and Beats fundraiser to Cadillac and this year’s event will be an experience the community does not want to miss,” said Margo Jacobs, lead marketing advisor for Hospice of Michigan. “Community members can enjoy some of the best hand-crafted cocktails, local barbecue and musical performances for a good cause — helping Hospice of Michigan ensure that quality end-of-life care remains accessible for anyone who needs it.”
Speaking of musical performances, Cadillac native Luke Winslow-King, who performed at the first event, will be returning for another performance this May as the headlining act. Before he takes the stage, 44 North Band will warm it up as the opening act.
The event also will include libations created by Bier Distillery, Grand Traverse Distillery, Iron Fish Distillery, Mammoth Distilling, Detroit City Distillery, Michigan Moonshine and Two James Spirits. Barbecue will be prepared by Primo’s BBQ, The Grilling Company and Common Grounds.
This is only the confirmed list of distilleries and food vendors, the list is expected to grow. In particular, Hospice of Michigan is still accepting BBQ pit masters and restaurants for the Cadillac event.
Any Cadillac-area pit masters or restaurants specializing in BBQ and interested in being part of the event should contact Roxanne Kiesling at rkiesling@hom.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.