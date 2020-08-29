EVART — A 23-year-old Barryton woman was arrested Thursday after she was found to have valid arrest warrants and suspected drugs on her person.
At 10:20 p.m. Thursday, a trooper from the Mount Pleasant Michigan State Police Post was patrolling in Evart when he observed a vehicle whose driver was known to have valid warrants seeking her arrest. The trooper pulled the Barryton woman over and placed her under arrest, according to police.
An Evart K-9 unit was brought on scene and searched around the woman's vehicle. Police said the K-9 indicated there were drugs present. After a physical search of the vehicle, police said suspected narcotics and paraphernalia were both found. The type of suspected narcotics, however, was not shared by the police.
The woman was lodged in the Osceola County Jail on the outstanding warrants and the alleged narcotics violations, according to police. The woman has not been arraigned in 77th District Court so no further details including her name have been released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.