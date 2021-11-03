LAKE CITY — One new face will be on the Lake City Council after Tuesday night’s election.
Four candidates were running for three spots on the council, including incumbents Arlo Bartholonew and Robert Pickford. They faced challengers Tracy Bartz and Teri Kaptor. Bartholonew and Pickford retained their seats with 162 and 161 votes respectively, while Bartz received 143 votes, followed by Kaptor with 101 votes.
Bartz will take a seat previously held by Carolyn Redman, who retired earlier this year.
Bartholonew, who has served four years on the council, said she was thankful for the voters and was looking forward to continuing what she has started as a member of the council.
Pickford was thankful to the voters for giving him the opportunity to serve them for another term.
“I’m thankful and look forward to serving another four years for the citizens of Lake City,” said Pickford, who been on the council for eight years.
As for the new member of the council, Bartz said she is excited and looking forward to learning from the other members on the council.
“I’m looking forward to being a part of our city council,” Bartz said.
Since moving back to Lake City, Bartz said she feels that her involvement in the community helped her win Tuesday’s election.
“I think they (the community) realize I’m already a servant for the community,” Bartz said.
Kaptor declined to comment on the results of the race.
