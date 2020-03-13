Michiganders have been preparing for COVID-19 for weeks, and according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services all individuals should continue to take the following basic personal-hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the virus:
• wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer;
• avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands;
• cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing;
• avoid handshakes;
• avoid contact with sick people who are sick; and
• stay home when you are sick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.