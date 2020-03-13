Michiganders have been preparing for COVID-19 for weeks, and according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services all individuals should continue to take the following basic personal-hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the virus:

• wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer;

• avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands;

• cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing;

• avoid handshakes;

• avoid contact with sick people who are sick; and

• stay home when you are sick.

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.