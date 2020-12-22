Baskets for babies

Oasis Family Resource Center is close to Jennifer Hawley\'s heart. A supervisor at the UPS Center on Pothoff Street, Hawley arranged, with the United Way, for Oasis to receive baskets of essential for babies and toddlers. "It seems like a basket of stuff but it makes people feel seen and heard and understood," said Amber Herlein, executive director of Oasis, pictured on the left.

 Karen Hopper Usher | Cadillac News

Cadillac News

