Bat population protection becomes more important as White Nose Syndrome spreads

CADILLAC — Since the introduction of White Nose Syndrome to Michigan in 2014, the number of bats hibernating in the caves of the Upper Peninsula has decreased by nearly 90%.
The percentage of decline is about the same for the Lower Peninsula, and most of the Eastern and Midwestern U.S. White Nose Syndrome is pushing several species of bat closer to extinction every year. And while there’s not much that can be done to stop the spread, Eastern Michigan University Professor of Biology Dr. Allen Kurta said we can do our best to protect the bats that are still here.
Kurta has spent the majority of his career studying bats and their habits. When White Nose Syndrome was first discovered in the U.S. in 2006, his attention turned to examining the impact the deadly fungus has on one of the ecosystem’s most crucial participants.
White Nose Syndrome presents itself as a small mass of fuzzy, white growth on a bat’s bare skin. It mainly attacks the snout, which is where the disease gets its name, but Kurta said it can also be found on the arms, feet and ears.
It’s not the fungus alone that is deadly to bats, but rather its hinderance on their ability to properly hibernate. Kurta said bats are like any other hibernating creature; they periodically arouse, raise their body temperature, maintain it for a few hours and then return to hibernation, a process that requires animals to use a majority of their stored fat.
When a bat has been infected with White Nose Syndrome, their number of hibernation arousals almost doubles.
“When the fungus attacks the skin of these animals, they start arousing once every week. They’re doubling their frequency of arousal,” Kurta said. “They’re using up their fat twice as fast as they were before. They run out of it in December, January, February, and ultimately they’re dying of starvation.”
White Nose Syndrome will deplete an infected bat’s energy so quickly that they start to become frantic. Kurta said they’ll often be seen fleeing the cave to look for food, which is highly unusual during hibernation.
Bats’ diets consist mostly of small insects, and when the ground is covered in several feet of snow, they’re nowhere to be found. Whether infected bats stay put or venture outside the cave, Kurta said they will die.
“We think maybe they’re trying to go back home,” he said. “Home being where they spent the summer but none of them of course would ever make it, because it’s too cold and there’s no insects.”
There is no known cure for White Nose Syndrome, and because bats are very social creatures, often hibernating in large groups, it’s extremely easy to spread. The fungus is typically passed from bat to bat, or from leftover fungal spores, but humans can be carriers as well.
Kurta is a long-time caver, not just for work, but for fun. However, it can present some danger when people travel from cave to cave.
“You have mines and caves that are commercial, they offer guided tours, I mean, we have four of them in Michigan, at least,” he said. “So in other words, those people moving from place to place like that potentially could have helped spread the fungus, as well as bat to bat, and bat to the environment, too.”
As White Nose Syndrome runs rampant, some species of bat have already made their way onto the endangered species list, like the Tricolored bat, which Kurta has faced a population decline of about 94% in Michigan. It’s expected that the Northern Long-eared bat, which has experience a population loss of 98% in the state, will also be added to the endangered species list next month.
Although White Nose Syndrome has spread throughout most of the lower 48, there are some states that haven’t seen such a stark decline in bat populations. The fungus thrives in the cold, so a state like Florida — where the temperature remains high through most of the year — won’t suffer from White Nose Syndrome as severely as a northern state.
Michigan is home to a White Nose Syndrome anomaly, and it has Kurta and his colleagues stumped. Tippy Dam houses anywhere from 20,000 to 25,000 bats in its hibernaculum, and the population has remained steady. Northern Long-eared bats have died out at Tippy, but Kurta said the majority of the cave has been Little Brown bats, and they’re still alive and well.
“We know that these bats in Tippy, despite presence of the fungus, are not arousing more frequently,” he said. “Why? That’s what we don’t know. It doesn’t it doesn’t really make sense.”
Even though the site has been exposed to the fungus for seven years, Kurta and his graduate students have discovered bats at Tippy aged 18 to 26. He said this is demonstrative of their ability to withstand the fungus.
If the reason for Tippy bats’ survival is genetic, Kurta said the next step would be figuring out how to get those genes into other bat populations, but that would prove difficult. Based on research conducted by one of Kurta’s graduate students, he believes there’s the possibility that Tippy’s unique exposure to sunlight could be the reason for a higher bat survival rate.
Normally, bats wake around sunset to look for food, but during hibernation, they reside in a cave of mine where sunlight in nonexistent, causing them to lose their synchronization. There are small amounts of light that reach the cave at Tippy, and it could be keeping the bats on their normal arousal schedule. When they wake in the evening, Kurta said the bats are able to rely on one another.
“So that may allow them to save energy, because they’re surrounded by these other bodies that insulate them, so they’re not using as much energy during the arousal process,” Kurta said. “Maybe that is one factor in helping them survive, and if it is, then that’s something that you could potentially use as a management strategy at other locations.”
Along with the unusual, yet helpful, conditions found at Tippy, Kurta said Consumers Energy have also been key in protecting the bats who have found a hibernation home in the dam.
Without a variety of bat species living in Michigan, Kurta said the environment would suffer over time. Their purpose is to eat insects, many of which can transmit diseases or disrupt crop production. As their numbers continue to decline, he said it could lead to adaptations, like an increase in the use of pesticides.
The week of Oct. 24 is known nationally as Bat Week, and Kurta said it’s a time for people to make themselves more aware about White Nose Syndrome and learn about what they can do to not damage bat populations even further.
Historically, when people find bats in their home, their first instinct is to exterminate them, but Kurta encourages homeowners to find other ways to keep bats out of their attic. Additionally, there are several bat supporting plants that can be used to feed populations year-round.
For more information on White Nose Syndrome and how to help maintain Michigan bat populations, Kurta said people can visit whitenosesyndrome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.