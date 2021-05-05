KINGSLEY — A 24-year-old Luzerne man is in custody after he hijacked a Bay Area Transportation Authority bus, crashed into another vehicle Tuesday in Kingsley and injured a Manton woman.
The Cadillac Michigan State Police Post reported that at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, the 24-year-old Luzerne man boarded the BATA bus at the Northland Food Grocery store in Kingsley bus stop and attempted to take the fire extinguisher out of its holder. The bus driver radioed for help. Fearing the man was going to strike him or spray him with the fire extinguisher, the bus driver exited the bus, according to police.
The Luzerne man proceeded to steal the bus and attempted to turn east on M-113, but police said the bus was struck by a westbound passenger car driven by a 29-year-old Manton woman. Police said there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, but the Manton woman suffered minor injuries. The woman, however, sought her medical treatment on her own, according to police.
The Luzerne man was uninjured in the crash and lodged in the Grand Traverse Jail pending his arraignment in 86th District Court. MSP Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said the 24-year-old should be arraigned Wednesday.
Troopers were assisted by deputies from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office and the Kingsley Fire Department.
