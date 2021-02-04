CADILLAC — A 21-year-old Battle Creek woman was charged with a drug-related crime during her recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Taylor Lashay Caswell was charged with one count of possession of amphetamine less than 25 grams for her connection with an incident on March 10 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison and/0r $25,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Caswell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $500 cash or surety bond was issued and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Feb. 9.
