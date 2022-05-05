CADILLAC — With news of the resignation of Judy Nichols last week due to health issues, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners had a short turnaround before its next meeting on Wednesday.
The board, however, didn’t need more time to figure out its next move. The board voted 8-0 to accept Nichols’ resignation and then proceeded to vote 7-1 to appoint Jason Baughan to fill the remainder of Nichols’ term after commissioner Brian Potter made the motion. Board chairman Gary Taylor was the lone vote against the appointment.
Before the vote, Baughan and former commissioner John Fuscone, who both are seeking the position as Republican candidates in this year’s August Primary, spoke during public comment. The two candidates said they would be willing to fill out the remainder of Nichols’ term. It was Baughn who was nominated and voted in.
On Friday, Nichols notified administration and the board that she would be resigning from her elected position effective immediately citing health concerns.
Nichols recently broke her leg and then had a stroke shortly after that. As a result, she hasn’t been able to attend recent board meetings. While she could attend meetings virtually, she has been unable to represent the constituents to the best of her ability. Nichols said she believed she needed to simplify her life and concentrate on her health.
Also during the meeting, the board discussed the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds to create a county recreation plan.
The commissioners previously contracted with Networks Northwest for the creation of the plan for $10,600. The ARPA Committee, however, recognized that ARPA funds could be used to pay for this cost. The APRA committee continued its discussion and decided to approve funding for the original proposal for creating the recreation plan. The cost associated with that was an additional $13,500 for a total of $24,100.
The board followed suit and voted 9-0 to also approve the additional funding using ARPA funds. That additional funding will increase the scope of work that Networks Northwest will contribute and limit the time required of county staff to create the plan.
Finally, the board voted 9-0 to approve the creation of a new deputy county administrator’s position and to have Jami Bigger take on that role. They also voted 9-0 to hire Joe Porterfield as the county administrator. Both contracts run through the end of the calendar year 2022. Porterfield is to receive an additional $600 a week, while Bigger is to receive an additional $450 a week for their administration duties.
Taylor said there would be an evaluation at the end of the year to see how things are going. Then the board will decide how to proceed moving forward, which could include the use of another one-year contract or multiple-year contract.
On Feb. 16, the commissioners approved Porterfield, who is the equalization director, and Bigger, who is the human resources director, to act as co-interim county administrators after the resignation of Janet Koch as administrator. At that time, it was decided Porterfield and Bigger would act as the co-administrators for 90 days to allow for assessment of the position and the needs of the county.
