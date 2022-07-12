CADILLAC — Two people are seeking the Republican nomination for the Wexford County Board of Commissioners seat in District 8 in the upcoming August Primary.
Candidates Jason Baughan and former commissioner John Fuscone will be seeking the District 8 commissioner’s seat Republican nomination. The seat was held by Judy Nichols, but due to recent health issues, Nichols decided to not seek re-election. She stepped down from her position for the same reason earlier this year.
At the Wexford commissioners’ first meeting in May, Baughan was appointed to finish out Nichols’ term.
The Cadillac News sent each candidate a series of identical questions. The questions and each candidate’s responses to them are what follow.
JASON BAUGHAN
Q: Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
A: My name is Jason Baughan. I am 48 years old and a 1992 graduate of Cadillac High School. I also graduated from Lake Superior State University in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Safety and a minor in Institutional Loss Control. I have been married to my wife Mary for 24 years. We have three children. Emily (22), Jacob (19) and Sofie (11). I am currently the County Commissioner for District 8 and have been appointed to this position by the Board Of Commissioners to finish the term vacated by Judy Nichols. I would like to continue to serve the residents of Haring and Cedar Creek townships because I strive to lead our constituents by making choices and decisions that benefit the community while providing clear transparency. Elected officials need to listen to their constituents and do what is best for the district they represent.
Q: What do you believe are the most significant issues facing Wexford County? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
A: I believe some of the significant issues facing Wexford County are the continuation of providing quality and timely Emergency Medical Services, the detection of PFAS within District 8, and the lack of affordable housing for blue-collar workers. My plan to address the EMS issue would include meeting with area residents and local first responders to discuss options to remedy the shortage of ambulances available at times within our county. Many caring, highly trained medical personnel have noticed this dire situation and are concerned that this could eventually lead to disaster. I feel this should be one of our highest priorities. Due to my strong ties within the Fire/EMS community, I have confidence that we could come up with a viable solution to overcome this potentially dangerous situation. I would encourage teamwork from all parties involved while exercising due diligence.
Q: What do you think the biggest priority is for the board to accomplish in 2023? How would that be accomplished?
A: I think the biggest priority for the board to accomplish in 2023 would be to work with our county administrators to provide an honest and achievable budget. We have a great team of hardworking individuals that strive to keep Wexford County operating smoothly and effectively. With the rising costs of doing business, we need to work with department heads to provide a budget that is cost-effective while maintaining high-quality services to our constituents. This would be accomplished by mutual concessions and compromises from department heads as well as administration. As a board, we will have to focus on minimizing expenditures and providing reassurance that our decisions are sensible and on behalf of our constituents.
Q: In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
A: In my opinion, I believe the core responsibilities of a county commissioner are to assure that our county administrators work effectively and efficiently, to assess the effectiveness of county-funded programs, and to represent the constituents of their district honestly and fairly. We have some of the best county administrators that work tirelessly to provide high-quality services for the residents of Wexford County. A tremendous amount of teamwork is needed to make our local government competent and productive. The constituents play a vital role in the success of the Board of Commissioners. I would like to be a part of that team by promoting transparency and accountability from all elected officials.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
A: I have never been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor.
JOHN FUSCONE
Q; Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
A: I am 81 years old, married to my wife Patti for 60 years and we have four children and several grandchildren. Retired from the Milwaukee Railroad where I held a management position in charge of negotiating railroad transportation contracts. In addition, my wife and I owned and operated a construction company. I previously served as Wexford County commissioner, serving districts 1 and 8. I also held board positions with District Health Department No. 10, Northwest Community Action Agency, Wexford County Housing Council and the Wexford County Board of Public Works. In addition, I served on various executive, finance and Wexford County committees. My approach to government is involvement. I believe pursuing a position in local government in representing the residents who elected you. This is also the approach I have taken with my involvement over the years with the contamination issue facing the residents of Cedar Creek Township. Get involved.
Q: What do you believe are the most significant issues facing Wexford County With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
A: Health, welfare and safety of our community. Sheriff’s department, fire protection, ambulance service, the court system and the ever-existing problem roads. All of these departments in local government need our continued assistance and support assuring they have the necessary funding to the various economic issues, but it is important to remember that without funding to these areas of importance they cease to exist. Therefore, I believe it is important to have people representing the residents who have a knowledge of the rules, regulations and understanding of the local government and the ability to work with these various departments to ensure that funds directed to these areas are spent wisely. If elected, I would personally meet with the various department heads and establish an open dialogue to discuss their concerns with future revenues.
Q: What do you think the biggest priority is for the board to accomplish in 2023? How would that be accomplished?
A: As stated above, there are numerous priorities, however, I believe there is concern throughout Wexford County and that is the lack of trust and faith in our local township and county officials. It is important for our local officials to work with their constituents to once again restore this faith and trust in government. Possible remedies, better communication, restore public interest in local government, change in meeting schedules to accommodate the working public so they can attend board meetings and committee meetings, therefore, being aware of their elected representatives. I believe residents should be aware and involved.
Q: In your opinion, what do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you are seeking?
A: All individuals elected to the position of county commissioner upon entering office shall take and subscribe an oath. An oath of office is a promise made by an individual they will uphold and fulfill certain requirements and obligations of a position that they were either elected or appointed to. This to me means the people of your respective districts elected you to that position and it is your responsibility to represent your constituents to the best of your ability. There are many board, committee and liaison meetings that require your attendance, which is all part of the commitment to represent the people who elected you to this position. As a member of the board of commissioners, your responsibility is to protect the health, welfare and safety of the residents of Wexford County.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
A: No, I have never been convicted of either a felony or misdemeanor.
