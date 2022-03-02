CADILLAC — A 71-year-old Bay City man faced a felony count of drunken driving during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court Monday.
James Earl Narlock was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on Feb. 26 in Clam Lake Township.
If convicted, Narlock faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Narlock is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On the evening of Feb. 26, Wexford County Central Dispatch notified law enforcement of a red vehicle driving erratically on M-115 coming into the county from Osceola County, according to a press release from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post. Dispatch advised law enforcement the vehicle had fluctuating speeds and was stopping at intersections along M-115, police said.
A trooper spotted the vehicle traveling westbound on M-115 near East 48 Road and police said the driver, later found to be Narlock, displayed signs of intoxication. Police said sobriety tests were administered and the Bay City man was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
The court set bond at $25,000 cash or surety and he is scheduled to be back in court on March 15.
