CADILLAC — It took a jury 12 minutes to find a 72-year-old Bay City man guilty of drunken driving during his recent one-day trial in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
The jury found James Earl Narlock guilty of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after they went to deliberate around 2 p.m. Tuesday and emerged from the jury’s chamber 12 minutes later with a verdict. A third offense notice was attached to the charge, but the jury did not deliberate on that enhancement, which will be decided by the court during sentencing.
The previous OWI convictions stemmed from incidents occurring in 2018 and 2019 in Midland County. When he is sentenced in the next four to six weeks, Narlock faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
On the evening of Feb. 26, Wexford County Central Dispatch notified law enforcement of a red vehicle driving erratically on M-115 coming into the county from Osceola County, according to a press release from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post. Dispatch advised law enforcement the vehicle had fluctuating speeds and was stopping at intersections along M-115, police said.
A trooper spotted the vehicle traveling westbound on M-115 near East 48 Road and the vehicle was pulled over.
The trooper, upon making contact with Narlock, immediately smelled the odor of intoxicants on Narlock and noticed the 72-year-old was slurring his words, according to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office. Narlock was asked to step out of his vehicle and perform standardized field sobriety tests and based on his performance on these tests, as well as the trooper’s observations, the prosecutor’s office said he was placed under arrest for OWI.
Narlock was transported to the Wexford County Jail by the trooper and was given a DataMaster breath test. The results of that test showed that Narlock had been operating his vehicle with a bodily alcohol content of 0.16, which is twice the legal limit, the prosecutor’s office said.
Wexford County Assistant Prosecutor Margaret Marshall represented the people in this case and she said the people should feel safe when driving on country roads.
“Individuals who elect to become intoxicated and get behind the wheel of a vehicle jeopardize the safety of others,” she said. “Without the quick actions of law enforcement, this matter could have had a much different and tragic ending than it did.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.