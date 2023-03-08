Tips to avoid cryptocurrency scams • Do your research. Make sure the wallet you use to store cryptocurrency, or the company you are using to invest is legitimate. Use FINRA BrokerCheck® to check registration status of, and for additional information about the people and firms who tout investment opportunities. • Look carefully at email & web addresses. Phishing scams often try to trick people into logging in and then capture the login credentials. Looking for an exchange with an internet search engine may lead to fake sites which advertise and impersonate real companies. • Do not pay for products with cryptocurrency. Be careful if someone asks you to pay with Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency. No one with the government will ever ask for this form of payment. • Be wary of celebrity endorsements & claims on social media. Celebrity endorsements are often not authorized. Be wary of “friends” who reach out to you on social media and tell you how they made money with cryptocurrency. Accounts are frequently compromised. • Do not believe promises of guaranteed returns. No one can guarantee how an investment will perform. Source: BBB
Tips to avoid online purchase scams • Research before you buy. Check the company on bbb.org. Do not rely on positive reviews alone or on social media ads. • Beware of fake websites. Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, search for contact information. Scammers are great at mimicking official seals, fonts and other details. Search the address and make sure the location actually exists and makes sense. • If the deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Scammers offer hard-to-find items and highly sought-after products at great prices. • Make sure the website is secure. Look for the “https” in the URL (the extra s is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website that is not secure. • Use secure and traceable transactions and payment methods. Those who pay with a credit card or PayPal are more likely to get their money back. Avoid paying by wire transfer, prepaid money card, gift card, or other non-traditional payment methods. Source: BBB
Tips to avoid Employment Scams • Be wary of offers that seem too good to be true & vague descriptions. Scammers cast a wide net to entice the most amount of people at once. • Research the company and job offer. Look for the listing on the company’s website and verify the person you are talking with works there. • Be wary of work-from-home offers, shipping/warehouse opportunities, and secret shopper positions. Our research found many fake job offers related to becoming a “warehouse redistribution coordinator” or similar jobs involving reshipping packages, which are often purchased with stolen credit cards. • On-the-spot job offers are a red flag. A legitimate company wants to make sure you are a good fit for the job and the company first. • Don’t fall for a fake check scam. Be wary if the “employer” asks you to deposit a check and transfer funds to another account for training or equipment or for any other reason. You should never cash a check for more than you are owed. SOURCE: BBB
Scams related to potential employment were the second riskiest during 2022, according to a recently released report by the Better Business Bureau.
Employment scam reports submitted to BBB Scam Tracker were up 23.1% from 2021 to 2022. The annual study looks at scam data reported to the BBB Scam Tracker and combines the number of times a scam was reported, how often it resulted in monetary loss and the amount lost to determine the riskiest scams of 2022.
The report said the top three riskiest scams in 2022 were online purchases/shopping scams, employment scams and cryptocurrency scams.
When it comes to employment scams, the BBB said applicants are led to believe they are applying for, or have just been hired for, a promising new job when instead they have given personal information to scammers. The con artists will often ask the applicants to pay for training or equipment with the promise of reimbursement, according to the BBB.
In another variation of the scam, the BBB said a person may be “overpaid” with a fake check and asked to wire back the difference or pay a specific vendor. In reality, the money flows back to the scammer. This is the riskiest scam type for ages 18-34, according to the report.
“Scammers are taking advantage of job seekers looking for jobs they can perform from home,” Lisa Frohnapfel, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan said. “People need to be wary of offers that seem too good to be true and take some to vet job offers.”
The BBB said a Montcalm County woman received an email offering her a remote job to receive, re-label and re-ship packages. She did the work for a month, but when it was time to collect a paycheck, the company cut off all communication with her and the website was shut down, according to the BBB. The scammers had used her to help forward packages likely purchased with stolen credit cards or from gift card scams.
In a second example provided by the BBB, a Niles man received a text regarding an application he had out on a job search site. After a short interview, he filled out hiring paperwork and was sent cashier’s checks, with instructions to cash the checks and use money transfer services to make payments to vendors for equipment necessary to his job. That’s when he knew it was a scam, according to the BBB.
For more highlights from the 2022 Scam Tracker Risk Report, go to BBBMarketplaceTrust.org/RiskReport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.