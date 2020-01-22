CADILLAC — When people think about victims of scams, it is very likely they think of the elderly.
Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan Communications Manager Troy Baker has news for you — you’re wrong. In a Better Business Bureau report looking at trends for scam risk, it stated Americans ages 18 to 34 were more susceptible to scams than Americans 55 and older. Baker said, however, while younger people are getting scammed, more seniors lose more money in scams.
For that reason, Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan is engaging high school students in a game called, “Scambusters.‘ The game gives students, who are split into teams, the chance to decide if the websites, coupons, and emails are legitimate or scams.
On Tuesday, Baker and his Scambusters game were in Laura Dahlquist’s personal finance class at Cadillac High School.
“We cover anything that can happen in life after high school so there is a small unit about scams, identity theft and how to get out of those situations,‘ she said. “So this tied in well to one of our lessons.‘
Cadillac senior Kathleen Merritt, 18, said she thought the information they were learning as part of the game was useful. She also said her grandmother had been scammed before and many of the scenarios Baker used are things that Merritt’s grandmother would have gotten scammed on.
Fellow senior Hailey Jacobson, 17, however, has been the victim of a scam.
“I have purchased something online and never have gotten it. I ordered a pair of shorts and never got them,‘ she said. “It was some website.‘
She also said she sent them an email a few months after she ordered because she didn’t get the item. She received an emailed response to inform her there was a delay. Before Baker coming to Cadillac, Jacobson said she recently was talking to a friend about it to see if they thought she should email them again.
Baker said it is experiences like the one Jacobson had that the Better Business Bureau is trying to help people avoid.
“The Better Business Bureau is all about advancing trust so we want to help consumers and businesses create an ethical market place,‘ he said. “When it comes to scams that ruin trust. If you get scam and especially if you get scammed by someone claiming to be a business, you have less trust going forward. In a lot of cases, you subconsciously blame the real business that didn’t even do you wrong.‘
Baker said when it comes to younger people, employment scams and online purchases like the one Jacobson tried to do are among the worst. While the items that typically get younger people to fall for scams are low dollar amounts, it adds up when they get multiple people to take the bait. It also makes those victims more skeptical in the future to purchase from legitimate businesses.
“Our goal is to teach teens what to watch out for and to have that healthy skepticism to stay safe. So that when it does come time to purchase things they go looking for trustworthy businesses so they don’t fall victim to scams along the way,‘ Baker said.
For more information about the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan log on to www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-western-michigan.
