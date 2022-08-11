A scam targeting job seekers has a local Cadillac flavor, according to the Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan.
On Wednesday, the BBB warned job seekers of a business using a Cadillac address to appear legitimate. The Turbo Quest post claims it offers services, including package forwarding and its website lists a Cadillac address, but the BBB said according to Haring Township records no location exists.
The BBB said employment scams are one of the top three scams targeting consumers, according to its 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report. It also has been one of the riskiest for consumers over the past five years. In addition to employment scams, the BBB report shows online purchases, cryptocurrency, home improvement and investment round out the top five riskiest scams, as reported by consumers.
Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Lt. Richard Denison said two weeks ago a call came into the sheriff’s office from a police agency in Florida. They informed Wexford County there was a Florida resident who was the victim of a scam from a Cadillac area address. They wanted the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office to follow up and check on it and found that address didn’t exist.
Denison said he was uncertain if it was related to this scam, but the sheriff’s office has not received any other phone calls regarding the scam the BBB is referencing or anything fitting the description of the scam the Florida police agency called about.
“Be wary when a company reaches out to you with a job offer without an interview, as it is likely a scam,” BBB in Western Michigan President and CEO Lisa Frohnapfel said. “Do more research about the company before accepting the offer. If the job requires little work for a lot of pay, walk away.”
Recent complaints to the BBB Scam Tracker tell a similar story.
Victims claim scammers are reaching out to job seekers looking for remote work on popular employment websites, according to the BBB. Potential employees are contacted by text message, asked to watch a short video, then asked to send personally sensitive information for a background check. The BBB said victims are told they passed almost immediately and are hired on the spot. The job description consisted of receiving packages at home, checking the items for damage, then reshipping them.
The BBB said victims are offered thousands of dollars in salary, plus extra compensation for each package processed. But, once it is time to get paid, employees say communication is cut off, and they never receive the pay they are expecting.
BBB has received numerous complaints about this job scam since June. So far, each victim has lost personally identifiable information to the company, and did work for free, but did not lose any of their own money.
“In addition to losing your private information, people caught up in these reshipping jobs are often helping the scammers victimize others,” Frohnapfel said. “The items received in these reshipping scams are usually purchased with stolen credit cards. These ‘employees’ become a middle man to help get the stolen products to the scammers.”
