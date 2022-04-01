Tracking packages is part of the landscape these days and scammers are using that as a way to try and get your personal information.
Thursday, the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan released a warning about a recent string of text messages with fake shipping links that are designed to gather a person’s personal information. In addition to the BBB, law enforcement also has been warning about this type of scam.
The text messages provide a tracking number and a link and ask the recipient to click and confirm their order so an item can be shipped, according to the BBB. The links lead to fake tracking sites like “itemisinwaiting.com,” but the BBB said the texts also can spoof real delivery services like the United States Postal Service and UPS. These fake sites ask a person to fill out a form with personal information.
In some cases, the BBB said the scammers ask for additional fees to be paid for the package to be shipped.
“Scammers hope you will think the link is related to a recent purchase and will provide personal, sensitive information in an effort to receive your package,” BBB Serving Western Michigan President and CEO Lisa Frohnapfel said. “You should never click on these links and open your device to potential malware, or compromise your information.”
Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said he has not heard of this type of scam happening locally but the sheriff’s office has taken similar types of phishing scams.
Phishing is a fraudulent practice, typically by sending emails purporting to be from reputable companies, to induce individuals to reveal personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers.
Doehring said recently the sheriff’s office took a complaint involving a fraudulent claim by a scammer claiming to be from Amazon. Doehring said people should think before reacting and if they are not expecting a package they definitely should be leery of the text or any other correspondence.
If you receive a message like this the BBB has some suggestions about how to proceed.
First, the BBB advises to not act right away. Scammers hope you will immediately click on a fake link or share personal information without thinking the situation through first.
Second, the BBB suggests avoiding clicking on links sent via text from an unknown sender. This could allow your phone to be compromised by a scammer, or give them access to any personal information saved on your device like usernames and passwords.
Next, the BBB said if there is a question about its legitimacy, check the delivery site yourself. Visit the delivery site, like UPS or USPS, in a separate browser window and enter the tracking information provided. If the tracking information doesn’t work or doesn’t match tracking requirements, it’s likely a scam.
The BBB also said a person can check the status of an order themselves. If you are unsure about an order being delivered, visit the site you ordered from directly by entering the website address into your browser and checking your order history. Most sites list tracking information as well.
Finally, the BBB said it is wise to not believe everything you see. Scammers are great at mimicking official seals, fonts, and other details. Just because a website or message looks official does not mean that it is.
