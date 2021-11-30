Retailers have kicked the holiday shopping season into high gear with Black Friday and Cyber Monday and now charitable and non-profit organizations are looking for people to take notice on Tuesday.
The event known as GivingTuesday is an opportunity for people around the world to come together through generosity in all its forms by sharing acts of kindness and giving their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support communities and causes.
Last year GivingTuesday generated $2.47 billion in giving, just in the United States, and inspired people worldwide to volunteer, perform countless acts of kindness, and donate their voices, time, money, and goods.
Although the idea is a good one, some are looking to take advantage of people’s generosity. For that reason, the BBB Wise Giving Alliance at Give.org urges potential donors to research charities before giving to ensure their generous contributions are going to trustworthy organizations.
“Holiday donations can make a real impact. Therefore, it’s critical that donors’ hard-earned money go to charities that operate ethically,” Lisa Frohnapfel, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan said. “The 2021 West Michigan Wise Giving Guide helps people make those wise giving decisions.”
The BBB Wise Giving Alliance said potential donors should follow a few tips before participating in GivingTuesday. This includes doing research, watching out for name similarities, reviewing websites carefully, avoiding on-the-spot donation decisions from unfamiliar organizations, being wary of emotional appeals, checking with state charity officials and researching tax status.
This year’s GivingTuesday event also serves as a kickoff for GivingTuesday’s 10-year celebration which will happen throughout 2022. Created in 2012 at New York’s 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation and Social Impact as a day to do good, GivingTuesday has grown into a year-round global generosity movement with 80 official country movements and more than 300 community movements focusing on a city/town/region, cause, coalition, or identity.
Munson Healthcare Foundations have set an ambitious goal to raise $100,000 on GivingTuesday in support of healthcare for the people of northern Michigan. As a nonprofit healthcare system, charitable support ensures Munson Healthcare can invest in critical upgrades, new technology, and innovative equipment. Most importantly, philanthropy makes it possible for the healthcare system to continue offering top-quality healthcare services close to home.
Munson Healthcare hospitals participating in Giving Tuesday include Cadillac Hospital, Charlevoix Hospital, Grayling Hospital, Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Otsego Memorial Hospital, and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Individuals interested in supporting Munson Healthcare’s Giving Tuesday campaign can make a donation to their local hospital, help spread the word through social media, and encourage their friends and family to join them. Visit munsonhealthcare.org/givingtuesday to learn more.
