After the recent heatwave, it's hard to believe summer hasn't even started yet.
Nonetheless, it is true.
The summer solstice is this weekend. With summer officially here and the Fourth of July around the corner, many will be flocking to the beach for a little fun in the area's many inland lakes or one of the Great Lakes.
Missaukee County Sheriff's Office Marine Deputy Ron Gwizdala said for beachgoers it is extremely important to keep track of everyone in your group but especially children.
"It's easy to lose track of children with so many people navigating around the beach. Have a plan and a backup plan to keep track of your children, especially if you are not going to be with them in the water," he said.
When it comes to boating, Gwizdala said it is vitally important to have life jackets for everyone on the boat, but it is vitally important that children have them and wear them.
All vessels must be equipped with a life jacket for each person on board or being towed. Michigan law also requires all children under 6 wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved Type I or II personal floatation device when riding on the open deck of any vessel while underway. In addition, one U.S. Coast Guard-approved throwable device must be on board vessels 16 feet or longer and be readily accessible.
Wexford County Administrative Lt. Richard Denison also said boaters must follow speed limits on inland lakes, which is 55 mph and must travel the lake in a counter-clockwise direction. As for advice, Denison said people should enjoy themselves, be courteous and don't overindulge in alcoholic beverages.
Gwizdala also said boaters should not look at marine officers or police presences on lakes as them trying to ruin a good time. Instead, they should look to them as a resource, especially if they are new to boating.
"We are there to educate you. If they see us or they have questions, they shouldn't feel like they will get ticketed if they are not sure if they are doing something right," he said. "We want to educate people and show them the ins and outs and what safety equipment is needed."
When it comes to the Great Lakes, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources also wants people to be safe.
Holding more than 20% of the world’s freshwater, the Great Lakes are large, powerful water systems. These lakes reign supreme for many during warmer months, but they also are prone to dangerous currents that can threaten even the most experienced swimmer.
Adverse weather patterns can create dangerous rip and structural currents along piers and breakwalls, too. Crashing waves can create slippery surfaces and conditions strong enough to knock a person into the water.
Unfortunately, several emergencies and drownings have occurred along the beach and breakwall areas. Many of these incidents happened during red flag days when the wind and waves are strong with greater potential for dangerous rip currents.
Of Michigan’s 100-plus state parks, 42 offer access to the Great Lakes shoreline.
Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, said the increase in accidents and drownings on the Great Lakes in recent years is especially troubling and clear evidence that greater public awareness is needed. In particular, Grand Haven, Holland, Ludington and Mears state parks are situated in locations where rip currents tend to build and recurring safety hazards are present.
“When it comes to protecting Michigan residents and visitors on the water, especially the Great Lakes, we cannot talk enough about safety, preparation and vigilant awareness,‘ Olson said.
Dangerous currents can occur near the outlets of rivers and breakwalls, especially during times that water levels are higher.
For example, the mouth of the Big Sable River is located in Ludington State Park, but outside the designated swim area. In the past, swimmers have been swept out into Lake Michigan. This park also has installed an electronic bulletin messaging board at the entrance to the designated beach area to help alert visitors of current conditions.
In addition, swimmers should be aware of dangerous structural currents that form along the shoreline structures near breakwalls, such as in Mears State Park.
“When northwest winds appear, water is pushed to the shore causing dangerous currents along the north side of the pier,‘ said Chris Bush, lead ranger at Mears State Park. “People are often surprised that structures located in the Great Lakes can cause such powerful, and sometimes dangerous, currents."
Many, but not all, state parks on the Great Lakes offer designated swimming areas that are identified by buoys or buoys and markers, a beach flag warning system and water depth less than 5 feet at the time of installation. Water depth will be inspected approximately every 14 days and underwater obstacles will be posted or marked. You may also find other designated swim areas in areas other than state parks.
Check the flag upon arrival and be sure to monitor it throughout the day because conditions can change rapidly.
• Green flag = Go. Enter the water but stay aware of changing conditions.
• Yellow flag = Caution. Watch for dangerous currents and high waves.
• Red flag = Stop. Stay on the beach; do not enter the water and do not swim.
There are no beach guards at state parks, so it is recommended to never swim alone and keep close watch of children. Stay within arm's reach and make sure all kids wear life jackets. If there is an emergency, immediately call 911.
State park designated swim areas have lifesaving flotation devices and equipment. Remember the safety equipment on the beach or pier is for emergency use only; using this equipment for anything else is against the law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.