Bear Claw Epic Mountain Bike Race coming up Sept. 25

CADILLAC — Mountain bikers of all skill levels are invited to participate in the Bear Claw Epic Mountain Bike Race scheduled for Sept. 25 at the Cadillac Pathway.
Race coordinator Michele Andrews said they have plans to add 11 miles of trails to the pathway and are hoping to raise at least $10,000 in the race to help pay for the project, in addition to ongoing trail maintenance and upkeep costs.
The mission of the race, as stated on their website, is the following: “To promote active lifestyles, the sport of mountain biking, and the Cadillac community. To build a sustainable race that will become an attraction for the area, bringing riders and spectators back year after year!”
Andrews said there will be different races set up for different skill levels, from a one-mile kids race to four laps on the seven-mile Cadillac Pathway trail for elite riders.
Kids ride for free. The cost to enter for an adult is $50, with pre-registration closing on Sept. 22, although riders can still register on the day of the race. Registration and packet pickup on the day of the race begins at 7:30 a.m. Those who preregister can pick up their packets from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Truck Stop.
The race will begin at the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District, located at 9907 E. 13th St.
For additional information and to donate toward to the Cadillac Pathway trail extension projection, go to bearclawepic.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.