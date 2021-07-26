Bear clinic coming to Cadillac next month

CADILLAC — The opening of the bear season might not be until September but two hunting clinics aimed at helping hunters be successful have just expanded.
Recently, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced it expanded its upcoming Outdoor Skills Academy bear hunting clinics at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center in Mitchell State Park in Cadillac, 6087 M-115. There are two sessions available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8.
The clinics will teach the ins and outs of bear hunting with experienced hunters and knowledgeable DNR educators.
The clinics will cover topics such as habitat, gear, stand placement, baiting, rules and regulations, carcass care and hide care.
The clinic also will feature a talk and book signing with guest speaker Denny Geurink, who is a former syndicated outdoor columnist, Field and Stream magazine editor, host of the “Outdoor Adventures” TV show and owner/operator of the No. 1 brown bear outfitting company in the world for more than 20 years.
Geurink also authored two books, including “In the Land of the Bear.” The book takes a look at his adventures hunting brown bears in Siberia and traveling in Russia.
Cost of the clinics is $25, which includes a Michigan DNR bear patch and lunch. To register, go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in (using either a username and password or your ID and birthdate), and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.
For more information, contact the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center at (231) 779-1321.
