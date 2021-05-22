LANSING — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is notifying hunters about the application period for two upcoming seasons and reminding them about the ending of another at the end of this month.
Hunters interested in getting a bear or elk license have between now and June 1 to apply. There are 7,001 bear licenses available to hunters this year and interested hunters can apply at www.michigan.gov/Bear. The application period is open through June 1 with the drawing results scheduled to be posted on July 6.
New regulations this year for bear hunting include license quotas, archery-only seasons in the northern Lower Peninsula and a ban on bait barrels on public lands.
When it comes to elk hunting, the DNR said the license application is open now through June 1 and there will be 260 elk licenses awarded to hunters this year. The first elk hunt period 1 is Aug. 31 through Sept. 3, Sept. 17 through Sept. 20 and Oct. 1 through Oct. 4. The second elk hunt period is from Dec. 11 through Dec. 19.
Interested hunters can apply for an elk license at www.michigan.gov/elk and drawing results are scheduled on July 6.
When it comes to turkey hunting, the spring turkey season continues through May 31. For those who have yet to purchase a license, the Hunt 0234 license is an option. This guaranteed license allows a person to hunt the entire month of May on public and private lands statewide, except for public lands in Unit ZZ in the southern Lower Peninsula. Hunt 0301 licenses in Unit ZZ also are still available.
If you didn’t apply for a spring turkey license, or if you weren’t successful in the license drawing, leftover licenses and Hunt 0234 licenses can be purchased online.
Visit www.michigan.gov/turkey for season dates and regulations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.