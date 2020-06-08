LAKE CITY — Put him in, coach!
A young bear was spotted near the Lake City Area Schools football field on Memorial Day.
Dale Burns, 55, of Lake City, managed to snap some photos.
He told the newspaper that it all started when he called his friend, Kevin Ardis, who owns the dairy farm next to the field. Ardis told him there was a bear in the field (Ardis himself had been alerted about the bear by the sheriff’s department). Burns had to go see it.
He knows there are bears in the county, but he’d never seen one before.
“There’s not normally a bear running around in town,‘ Burns said.
Vern Richardson, a wildlife biologist with the Department of Natural Resources, said he looked at a map of the area and it’s not surprising a bear was there because of the nearby woods and fields.
Young male bears can get into some sticky situations as they search for territory of their own, sometimes ending up in downtown or residential areas.
“They make some poor decisions,‘ Richardson said.
When Burns arrived, the bear was already at the football field (though not actually inside the playing area, the school district’s superintendent noted). Burns snapped the photo, then climbed into a side-by-side with Ardis. They followed the bear, separated by the fence.
“We were trying to get him out of the football field back into the (dairy) field so he’d run to his woods,‘ Burns explained. “And we ended up doing that.‘
Burns said he thought the bear looked pretty young and weighed maybe 100 to 150 pounds.
“He was big enough to keep us to the distance we were watching it,‘ Burns said.
Every now and then the bear would stand up and look at trees in the area. Eventually, the bear jumped the fence back into Ardis’s field.
“And then he just dashed,‘ Burns said. “I mean, he just ran and kept running.‘
No cows were hurt or even particularly alarmed, Burns noted.
Burns shared the pictures on Facebook, which made it to Twitter after a friend asked permission to share the pictures there as well. As of Wednesday afternoon, the photos had been shared 202 times on Facebook.
The reaction?
“A lot of shock ... and a few jokes,‘ Burns said. Some joked about the Buckley bears. Others said the bear should be Lake City’s new mascot or fullback.
“Getting ready for the new season,‘ joked Kim Blaszak, superintendent of Lake City Area Schools, when she spoke with the newspaper on Wednesday.
This is the first time Blaszak has heard of a bear on school property, though other wildlife are familiar sights.
“We’ve had skunks, we’ve had raccoons, we’ve had beavers,‘ she said. “We live in Northern Michigan ... nothing surprises me.‘
