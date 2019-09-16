Bear Lake man charged with police ARO

CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Bear Lake man is facing a charge alleging he assaulted, resisted or obstructed police after he was arraigned Thursday in 84th District Court.
Jason Lee Davis was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Sept. 11 in Mesick. If convicted, Davis faces up to two years in prison and/or fines as high as $2,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Davis is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 24.
